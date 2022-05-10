A monthly consultation chaired by Minister of Emergency Situations Armen Pambukhchyan took place today.

The Minister introduced the newly appointed First Deputy Minister Artyush Grigoryan to the staff of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

The departments and SNCOs of the department summarized the work done during April.

The reports were made by the Secretary General of the Ministry of Emergency Situations L. Mirzakhanyan, director of the Rescue Service A. Gasparyan, director of “Territorial Seismic Protection Service” SNCO S. Margaryan, Director of “National Center for Technical Security” SNCO V. Gorgyan, Rector of the State Academy of Crisis Management H. Matosyan.

According to the report of the director of the “Territorial Seismic Protection Service” SNCO, 116 earthquakes were added in the reporting period, the strongest of which occurred on April 8 in the Iran-Turkey border zone, 39 km north-west of the city of Salmas, with a magnitude of 4.2.

Ahead of the summer, the Minister of Emergency Situations instructed the National Center for Technical Safety SNCO to be extremely vigilant when inspecting carousels and other attractions in entertainment centers.

Minister Armen Pambukhchyan gave a number of other instructions.