A. Aghasi Mikaelyan, a teacher at the Shahinyan School of Physics and Mathematics, posted on Facebook that Minister of Education and Science Vahram Dumanyan had called the principal of their school, sent a “screenshot” of his note, and said that it was inappropriate for a teacher to use such words against the government.

“The minister is right. You can not use the lexicon that I use. Because like the supreme main worship icon of their government, it must be said “we will catch and clothe”. By the way, I know my value and weight as a teacher well. Unlike most of your team, I achieved that highest title, the respect and love of my students, not thanks to Nikol, but at the expense of my own professional and human qualities. You have little left. You are on the floor, but every time there is a knocker on the door, “Aghasi Mikayelyan wrote.

In a conversation with Aravot.am, Aghasi Mikayelyan said that he did not want to comment on the topic to the media.

The Ministry of Education and Science told Aravot.am the following. “The Ministry of Education and Science does not comment on posts made on social media.”

Gohar HAKOBYAN

Aghasi Mikayelyan’s photo from his Facebook page