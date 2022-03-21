According to Rate.am website, the minimum purchase price of a dollar in banks is 483 drams, the sale price – 491 drams. The maximum selling price of a dollar is 494 drams.

The minimum purchase price for the ruble was 3.58 drams, the sale price was 4.78. The maximum sale price for the ruble is 5.43 drams.

The euro is bought in banks for a maximum of 523 drams and sold for 542 drams. The maximum selling price of Euro is 555 drams.