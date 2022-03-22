According to Rate.am website, the minimum purchase price of a dollar in banks is 484 drams, the sale price – 491.50 drams. The maximum selling price of a dollar is 494 drams.

The minimum purchase price for the ruble was 3.64 drams, the sale price was 4.57. The maximum sale price per ruble is 5.31 drams.

The euro is bought in banks for a maximum of 521 drams, sold for 540 drams. The maximum sale price of Euro is 554 drams.