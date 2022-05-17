Dozens of buses belonging to private companies imported to Armenia for tourism, minibuses serve the police, ensure their movement in the streets of Yerevan. Former Chief of Staff of the Constitutional Court Edgar Ghazaryan wrote about this on Facebook.

“In the past, tourists used to go to Shushi, Amaras և Dadivank with them, and now they have become the servants of a traitor who handed them over to the enemy.

I call on all travel companies, the owners of those buses and minibuses, to terminate their contracts with the police from today, to stop providing their services in order to keep their property safe and to avoid the prospect of nationalization in the future.

Otherwise, you involuntarily become part of the illegalities, unnecessarily taking your share of responsibility. “