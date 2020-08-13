The millions being made from cardboard theft



You can presently offer recycled cardboard for approximately ₤80 a tonne.





Getting all your cardboard recycled might typically appear like a discomfort, however there is huge cash to be made from all this so-called”beige gold” And regretfully this is bring in wrongdoers around the globe.

Thieves are succeeding from stealing utilized cardboard that’s been neglected to be recycled, and offering it on. This indicates that genuine recycling companies, and the city and other regional authorities who take a cut from their sales, are losing out on 10s of millions.

“To be honest, most of us don’t care who takes it away, as long as it goes,” states a storekeeper in the dynamic Chamartin district of main Madrid.

Behind him stand 2 of the Spanish capital’s popular blue local recycling bins, which till February of this year had actually been robbed daily by among the city’s many recycled cardboard trafficking gangs.

Meanwhile, a couple of miles away, at the head office of the Nature Protection Service (Seprona) of the Spanish Guardia Civil cops …