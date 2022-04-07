Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not rule out that Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine will end in the near future.

“We hope that in the near future, in the near future, this operation will either achieve its goal or we will complete it through negotiations between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations,” Peskov said in an interview with Sky News.

The spokesman for the Russian president stressed that he believes that the military operation can end due to the talks, but it depends on the position of the Ukrainian delegation. “How ready is the Ukrainian side to accept Russia’s demands?”