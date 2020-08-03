The military has identified the victims of Amphibious Assault Vehicle training accident

Sixteen were on board the AAV when team members reported they had actually handled water throughout shore-to-ship operations near San Clemente Island around 5: 45 pm PDT Thursday, the 15 th Marine Expeditionary Force stated in a releaseSunday

.

Five were saved and taken aboard the USS Somerset , however a minimum of one passed away and 8 others are presumed dead, the release stated. Those saved were using regular battle equipment consisting of body armor and an inflatable vest. Some were discovered drifting,Gen David Berger, commandant of the United States Marine Corps, stated.

LanceCpl Guillermo S. Perez, 20, of New Braunfels, Texas, was noticable dead at the scene prior to being taken by helicopter to Scripps Memorial Hospital in SanDiego He was a rifleman with Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team (BLT) 1/4, according to the release.

A sailor and 7 Marines are presumed dead: