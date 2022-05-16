The Middle East's first market in Armenia. "Aleppo"

The “Aleppo” store has a special place in the center of Yerevan with colorful spices and aromatic sweets. The company was founded in 1999, opening the first market in Yerevan.

Aysor.am talked to Alin Masrlian, the founder of “Aleppo” specialized salon, about the interesting traditions of creating Aleppo colors and flavors.

“Being from Aleppo, we wanted the Aleppo culture to have its place in Armenia, but not only because of spices or raw materials, but also because of the idea of ​​bringing Aleppo here with us as a thank you for helping us shelter after the massacre, thanks to which we were able to to continue living and working. “In” Aleppo “we not only welcome you as a customer, but also welcome your return home,” said the founder of the brand.

The brand has the following activities: import, production, packaging, wholesale and retail. The main products of the company are spices, nuts, sweets, confectionery, famous national baklava, natural oils, medicines and soaps, herbs, other Middle Eastern products.

“When I went to the market, there was nothing but black and red pepper, lemon and table salt, and there are many other kinds of spices in the world that really give the food its flavor. “From there, the idea came to create և to have interesting spices in Yerevan, which will make any dish unique,” said the founder.

The brand produces more than 22 types of nuts: pistachio, almond, hazelnut, peanut, pumpkin seeds.





The product also imports 800 items of goods, mainly from the Middle East, and sells them in the “Aleppo” chain of specialized stores.

“We started the production of baklava in 2004, where now more than 12 people work. They are all Armenians, trained by specialists who are regularly invited from the Middle East.

In 2009, we launched our Middle East production line – 10 new types of sweets, such as lokhum, nougat, manna, etc., “said Alin Masrlian.

22 types of spices are packed with high quality three-layer extra-resistant material, which, besides “Aleppo” stores, you can also find in other Armenian shops and supermarkets (“SAS”, “Nor Zovk”, “Yerjan City”, “Parma”, “VAS”). ). Moreover, there are 8 high quality nuts in the production, which are packed with three-layer aluminum-based material, guaranteeing the best experience բարձր high quality product.





At the end of the conversation, the founder of the brand spoke about the important steps that led to the creation of this kingdom of taste ․

“We believe that 1% of success in business is the idea, and 99% is the persistent work, especially in small markets, where the result is much more difficult due to the great competition, therefore, we must emphasize to improve բեր to bring uniqueness to the product through our own efforts. ”

The shops are located in Yerevan, at Zakyan 4/77 և Koryun 13/10. You can get acquainted with the product range on Instagram և Facebook social platforms, and for questions և orders call +374 55940830, or visit www.haleb.store.

