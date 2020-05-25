The Metro Manila priests fighting coronavirus with the cross

With the cross in a single hand and alcohol spray in the different, a gaggle of Catholic priests in Metro Manila have been risking their lives to proceed to serve their poverty-stricken group.

Manila has been below police and army-enforced lockdown for months, however tons of of latest coronavirus circumstances are recorded day by day and testing for the virus stays restricted.

Howard Johnson and Virma Simonette comply with the priests who, in full private protecting gear (PPE), are persevering with to ship companies to their congregation.