The statement spread by the State Border Guard Service of Azerbaijan about the subversive actions of the RA Armed Forces on the evening of April 23, in particular, the attempt to enter the territory under the control of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in the southeastern direction of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, has nothing to do with reality. PRESS RELEASE OF THE RA MOD

