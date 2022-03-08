The statement spread by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that the Defense Army units shelled the Azerbaijani positions in the north-eastern direction of the Artsakh Republic on March 7 at around 18:45 is another forgery of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry – an attempt to cover up its own ceasefire violations.
Press service of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan
