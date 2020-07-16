The Memorial: Tony Finau leads, Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods off to good starts | Golf News





Tony Finau leads just how after round one

Tony Finau ended a high-scoring first day with the outright lead as Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods both made encouraging starts to The Memorial Tournament.

With Muirfield Village playing substantially tougher than the relatively friendly set-up for last week’s Workday Charity Open on the same course, only 24 of one of the strongest fields in PGA Tour history managed to break par in the opening round.

But Finau showed disregard for the hard conditions and carded 9 birdies inside a six-under 66 which gained him a one-stroke benefit over Ryan Palmer, with our value Open champ Gary Woodland one more back together with Brendan Steele.

McIlroy overcame several errant golf tee shots to carve out the hard-working 70, with Woods started and finished with birdies as he came back a loable 71 in the first aggressive outing considering that hosting typically the Genesis Invitational five weeks ago.

But the star-studded field are searching upwards from Finau, who had been level k?rester after 8-10 holes before you make three right birdies across the turn and adding 2 more from 14 and 15, even though he do drop his / her third photo of the day if he blazed his / her tee photo to typically the short 16th way proper of the focus on.

However, he reacted with back-to-back birdie to close out the reduced round through the day, and he or she admitted he or she rode his / her luck sometimes, particularly when he or she got the favourable rebound after a misdirected shot on the 11th.

“I think I scored it about as good as I could,” he mentioned. “I received some good breaks in the beginning my again nine, generally No 11 when I strike it remaining of the threat and managed to get yourself a clear lay-up there. We hit another shot that will landed on the sprinkler brain and that jumped upward next to the green and was able to make a birdie-four there.

“I consider on a course like this during these conditions, it truly forces an individual to consider every photo and be in the present. Fast greens, hard pin areas, and then your wind – you’ve got to deal with the wind. Whenever you’re thinking about wind on a putt, you know it’s pretty tough.

Palmer managed to keep a bogey off his card and managed five birdies, including three in a row late in his round which lifted him into outright second ahead of Steele and Woodland who played 17 holes without a blemish only to stumble to his lone bogey of the day at the last, where he pushed his drive into the right rough and could not reach the green in two.

Jon Rahm, one of four players who could dethrone McIlroy as world No 1 this week, made a positive start with a three:under 69, with McIlroy among a large group of 10 players to on two under, a list which also features Jordan Spieth and defending champion Patrick Cantlay.

McIlroy admitted pre-tournament that he had struggled to stay focused without spectators in attendance, and that looked the case again early in his round as he found fairways hard to locate while dropping a shot when he bunkered his tee shot to the short fourth.

But he lifted his spirits with back-to-back birdies at six and seven only for another wayward drive to cost him another bogey at the ninth, although he looked in better shape after the turn and holed from outside 20 feet for birdie at 13 before a sublime pitch to three feet at 15 from an awkward position in the rough set up his fourth birdie of the round.

The world No 1 parred safely in to ensure bragging rights over playing partners Woods and Brooks Koepka (70), with Woods unable to capitalise on the brilliant start which saw him birdie two of the first three holes.

The five-time champion gave both shots back at the sixth and eighth, and he offset the birdie at 15 with a bogey at 16 before finishing with a flourish, a solid iron to 15 feet at the last which often he converted for birdie to end the day in red numbers.

Man of the moment Bryson DeChambeau opened with a disappointing 73, although he did thrill the viewers with some remarkable hitting which included drives measuring 407 yards (17th) and 423 yards on the first, in which he reduced a tough 473-yard par-four to a drive and a flick with a wedge.

Former champion Justin Rose was 2 under with five to play, but he had a double-bogey and two bogeys down the stretch and slipped to one over along with reigning Open champion Shane Lowry, while Dustin Johnson four-putted the first to set the tone for an 80, and Rickie Fowler (+9) will also need something big on Friday just to make the weekend.