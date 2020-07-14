The Memorial: Tiger Woods grouped with Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka | Golf News



















Ahead of his return to PGA Tour action at the Memorial Tournament, we take a look back at his five previous victories at Muirfield VIllage

Tiger Woods faces another head-to-head showdown with Rory McIlroy after being grouped with the world No 1 and Brooks Koepka for the first two rounds of the Memorial Tournament.

Woods makes his first PGA Tour appearance since February due to injury and the coronavirus pandemic, with the 15-time major champion having another opportunity to win a record-breaking 83rd PGA Tour title.

The 44-year-old tees it up alongside McIlroy for the first time since The Challenge: Japan Skins, a charity contest ahead of the Zozo Championship in October, while it is the first time they’ve played in the same group at a PGA Tour event since the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in March 2019.

McIlroy is looking for his first win of 2020, while Woods is making only his third PGA Tour appearance of the year

Woods is a five-time winner at Muirfield Village, following three straight titles from 1999 with further victories in 2009 and 2012, while McIlroy has posted four top-10s at the event without ever reaching the winner’s circle.

The Northern Irishman has failed to register a top-10 in any of his three PGA Tour starts since the Tour’s resumption last June, having posted seven consecutive top-five worldwide finishes – including a victory at the WGC-HSBC Champions – prior to golf’s enforced coronavirus stoppage.

1:12 Paul McGinley says Tiger Woods’ return to the field this week at the Memorial will inspire Rory McIlroy, who has struggled since the PGA Tour restarted Paul McGinley says Tiger Woods’ return to the field this week at the Memorial will inspire Rory McIlroy, who has struggled since the PGA Tour restarted

Koepka completes the star-studded threeball for the first two rounds in Ohio, having missed the cut at last week’s Workday Charity Open at the same venue despite birdieing five of his last seven holes of his second round.

All of the world’s top five are in action this week, the sixth PGA Tour event back since golf’s restart, with new FedExCup leader Justin Thomas grouped alongside Dustin Johnson and Xander Schauffele.

Big-hitting Bryson DeChambeau, who won the Rocket Mortgage Classic in his last start, has been partnered with last week’s champion Collin Morikawa and Patrick Cantlay, who returns as defending champion after last year’s two-shot victory.

Shane Lowry, who had been due to defend his Claret Jug this week at The Open, only for the 2020 contest to be cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will go out with Justin Rose and Phil Mickelson – who, like Woods, can become only the fourth golfer in history to win a PGA Tour event in four different decades.

Full groupings and tee times will be released on Tuesday evening.

