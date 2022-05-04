On the morning of May 4, opposition supporters temporarily closed major routes in Yerevan, as well as highways near the capital. A crowded rally was held in France Square demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his political team. Karin Tonoyan, Arsen Grigoryan, Menua Soghomonyan, Avetik Chalabyan, Edgar Ghazaryan, Hovhannes Ghazaryan.

According to Karin Tonoyan, Nikol Pashinyan is no longer in control of the situation, he is trying to keep his power with his hands on the foam.

“The initiative to increase teachers’ salaries is ridiculous, because most of them consciously consider themselves unhappy at the moment, that no increase or financial support will comfort them. Some of them’s children, others’s relatives և students gave their lives for the homeland, which Nikol Pashinyan gives up to the Turks. You can not lie and make a kingdom for 4 years. “That man does not even see that his sand castle has collapsed, in which he is left naked,” said Karin Tonoyan.

Hovhannes Ghazaryan noted that the Consolidation is gaining momentum, which means that the national consciousness is gaining more and more place among the people.

“Nikol Pashinyan once again proves that he does not know and can not protect our national interests, he blames others again. “All this proves that we need to get out and get rid of these authorities a day before, so that we can get out of these crisis situations,” said Hovhannes Ghazaryan.

Menua Soghomonyan referred to the presence of a large number of policemen in front of the National Assembly.

“In fact, Armenia does not need an army, but it needs a police force that will defend its power. In other words, the greatest value for Pashinyan is not the homeland, freedom or democracy, but his own power. Why? Because he feels glorified by that power, as he has material pleasures. ”

Member of the Union Arman Sahakyan noted that Nikol Pashinyan has already understood that this is not a struggle of political forces.

“This is not a party struggle, it is a unification of the masses by the people. The number of people is increasing every day. Regardless of their party affiliation or political views, people take to the streets. “The number of people will soon push him to resign, and then a professional interim government will be formed.”

Arsen Grigoryan mentioned. “The people realize that it is a catastrophe for our state, from which we must get rid of and stop these anti-state actions. The victory will be for the Armenian people. “

Aram Petrosyan mentioned that the people will not retreat anymore. “The logical end of all this is in a few days, if Nikol Pashinyan does not provoke a new” March 1 “. “Although the police will not go there.”