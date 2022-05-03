The members of the "Resistance" movement closed the streets of the capital early in the morning

The members of the “Resistance” movement have closed dozens of streets and intersections in the capital since early morning.

The participants of the action are chanting “Armenia without Turks”, “Nicole, leave”.

Ishkhan Saghatelyan stated that today the scale is bigger.

“There are self-organized citizens, they want to close the street, but all the streets are already closed, bravo to our compatriots, and this is how it is all over Armenia.

“Groups of dignified citizens are walking in different parts of the city, expressing their protest against the situation through peaceful disobedience,” Saghatelyan said.







