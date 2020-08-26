‘The melody is caged’ – Israel’s Netta on how the show can’t go on By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters First Semi Final – 2019 Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv, Israel



By Rinat Harash and Stephen Farrell

TEL AVIV (Reuters) – On a terrace ignoring Tel Aviv, a familiar figure in pink earphones sways to the beat as she crafts efficiencies that look extremely various from the pre- pandemic past.

Eurovision Song Contest winner Netta Barzilai is immediately identifiable on the streets of the Israeli city she calls house.

More than 200 million individuals seen the flamboyant vocalist- songwriter win the 2018 pageant with the females’s empowerment tune “TOY”.

With an extrovert carrying out design, the 28- year- old was developing a profession based on an individual bond with audiences when, as unexpectedly as global success showed up, it was put on hold.

The COVID- 19 pandemic has actually wreaked far even worse damage on lives, health and professions than a disruption of travel and live efficiency, as Barzilai understands.

But as she strolled through the peaceful streets of Tel Aviv, she showed on how human connections had actually been burst, and the function that art and music can play in assisting millions throughout the world endure the shock of modification.

