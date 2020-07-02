The Melbourne suburbs that could be next in line for lockdown

A spike in coronavirus cases has been recorded in Melbourne suburbs that have not been put back in lockdown, research reveals.

The three council areas are experiencing soaring illness rates since the state continues to battle an additional wave of the virus.

According to data from the Victorian Government, there were 113 COVID-19 cases in Casey, 65 in Whittlesea and 75 in Wyndham.

There are more than 40 suburbs included in these postcodes sparking fears that thousands could be sent back in to lockdown.

Data analyst Paul Vella tracked cumulative COVID-19 cases across Melbourne for 100 days from March 23 to June 30.

Mr Vella shared his findings to Twitter on Thursday, as 36 suburbs across 10 postcodes were put in lockdown for four weeks.

‘I’ve been tracking how many COVID-19 cases across Melbourne councils for 100 days now,’ he wrote alongside a picture of graphs.

‘Some postcodes in Brimbank, Hume, Moreland and Moonee Valley are right back in lockdown but I might not be surprised if areas of Casey, Whittlesea and Wyndham also go into lockdown.’

Dr Vella told news.com.au the areas were following similar trends to the 10 postcodes now at the mercy of stay-at-home orders.

‘You can see from the data that Brimbank, Hume and Moreland councils are showing exponential growth in number of cases recently,’ that he said.

‘Moonee Valley, on the other hand, is just starting to view a surge in cases. I will see the same pattern beginning to occur in Casey, Whittlesea, Wyndham and Melton.’

Pictured: An elderly man gets a COVID-19 test at a shopping precinct in the locked down suburb of Dallas on Thursday

Victoria recorded 77 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, which brought the state’s total to 2,303, which 415 are active.

Of the newest cases, 13 are connected to outbreaks, 37 were detected through routine testing and 27 are under investigation. None are in hotel quarantine.

Victoria has recorded double-digit case numbers for 16 days, especially in Melbourne’s northern and western suburbs, prompting localised lockdowns.

Residents of the postcodes is only going to be in a position to leave their homes to look for food and supplies, to receive or provide care, to exercise and to study or work if they cannot do so from your home.

Prof Sutton said a big proportion of the cases were detected in the hot zones, however, not exclusively, and warned the continued growth meant more folks could die.

‘When you’ve got 70-odd cases every single day, there is positively an expectation that some of these people will die,’ he said.

‘That’s why it’s incumbent on all of us to be minimising our interactions with the others.’

He emphasised that all Victorians should reconsider seeing people in other households, including family and friends.

So far, 20 Victorians have died of the coronavirus. There are now 20 patients in hospital, including four in intensive care.