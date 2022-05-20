May 17-20 in the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, His Holiness His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, presided over the enlarged meeting of the Supreme Council.

After the greeting speech of the Catholicos of All Armenians, the sessions were chaired by the Pontifical Delegate of Western Europe, the representative of the Catholicos of All Armenians in the Vatican, Fr. Khazhak Archbishop Parsamyan առաջնորդ Primate of Tavush Diocese T. Bishop Bagrat Galstanyan.

During the meeting, the process of organizing the renovation of the Mother Cathedral and the Myrrh Blessing was examined. Comprehensive information on what happened in this direction was provided by the Chairman of the Monastic Council of the Mother See, Illuminator T. Bishop Mushegh Babayan.

Taking note of the report, the members of the PSC expressed their private satisfaction that the renovation of the Cathedral և the renovation of the blockade is nearing completion, conveying appreciation to all the institutions և individuals who have contributed to the accomplishment of this sacred mission. Discussing issues related to the upcoming Myuro Blessing Ceremony, the Supreme Spiritual Council decided to hold the Myuro Blessing in 2023, marking the 1720th anniversary of the founding of the Cathedral.

The Primate of the Artsakh Diocese T. Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan, in particular, referring to the existing challenges, the need for caring, moral, psychological, humanitarian and social assistance programs in favor of overcoming them. Bishop Vrtanes provided information on the pastoral service and mission of the priests serving in the diocese, informing them about the programs aimed at the careful upbringing of the youth.

In the report, the Primate of the Artsakh Diocese referred to the cases of desecration, misappropriation and destruction of the Armenian cultural and cultural heritage in the territories under the control of Azerbaijan, using the role of the international community in preventing this policy adopted by Azerbaijan.

The Supreme Caring Council appreciated the dedicated caring activities carried out by the caring servants of the Artsakh Diocese in various spheres. The members of the assembly urged the diocesan leaders of Armenia and the Diaspora to continue making efforts to support the people of Artsakh through various programs, as well as to organize regular pilgrimages to Artsakh by the Armenian dioceses. The PSC also noted the organization of international conferences dedicated to the preservation of the spiritual and cultural heritage of Artsakh, emphasizing the need for consistent discussion of the issue on international, inter-church and inter-religious platforms.

The Director of the Christian Education Center of the Mother See, Fr. Supreme Archimandrite Zakaria Baghumyan. The latter spoke about the teaching of the subject “History of the Armenian Church” in public schools, the existing problems and the diligent and diligent work of the teachers of the subject.

The Holy Father informed the congregation about the regular meetings organized by the Center for Christian Education with the teachers of the subject “History of the Armenian Church”, as well as about the cooperation with the heads of Christian education of the dioceses and the joint programs outlined.

The members of the PSC, using the promotion of caring programs, the proper transmission of national-caring values ​​to the younger generation, dictated to continue the work in this direction. In particular, the Council welcomed the initiative to prepare a more coordinated curriculum for Christian upbringing centers and diocesan Sunday schools, urging them to complete the program with the involvement of relevant specialists and to prepare the necessary educational manuals and information materials for publication.

Referring to the geopolitical developments, the external and internal challenges facing Armenia’s “Artsakh” after the catastrophic 44-day war, the Supreme Council of Concern issued a separate statement on the current worrying situation.

Issues related to the administrative, canonical and pastoral life of the Armenian Apostolic Church were also discussed during the meeting.

