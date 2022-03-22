The meeting of the Presidents of Ukraine and Russia will be possible when the draft roadmap is ready, which they can discuss, Mikhail Podolyak, Advisor to the Chief of Staff of the President of Ukraine, wrote on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

“When the working groups develop some preliminary documents within the framework of the negotiation process and submit them to the presidents, they will assess whether this is already a” road map “that can be discussed face to face. “Then this meeting can take place,” he wrote.

At the same time, in his opinion, “any fundamental decisions can be made only during the meeting of the presidents of the two countries.”

Podolyak noted that “negotiations are constantly going on online, there are many advisory groups involved in this process.”