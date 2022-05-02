RA Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan met with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, Foreign Ministry spokesman Vahan Hunanyan reported.

Ararat Mirzoyan made a post on his Twitter microblog, which reads:

“A very productive meeting. I look forward to returning to Washington to reaffirm our strong partnership with the United States. “Over the past three decades, Armenia and the United States have developed effective cooperation based on the common values ​​of democracy, respect for human rights, and the rule of law.”