Home Armenia The media should have the freedom to perform professional duties և work... Armenia The media should have the freedom to perform professional duties և work without threats ․ The EU Ambassador responds to my urgent letters. Taguhi Tovmasyan |: Morning: By Thomas Delong - May 3, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmail The media should have the freedom to perform professional duties և work without threats ․ The EU Ambassador responds to my urgent letters. Taguhi Tovmasyan |: Aravot – News from Armenia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Armenia As of 19:15, about 5600 people were in the French Square և adjacent areas. IKM |: Morning: Armenia The people of Vanadzor also demand the resignation of Nikol Pashinyan Morning: Armenia “Power belongs to the people and in this square” ․ Ishkhan Saghatelyan |: Morning: Recent Posts CIA statement on Russia’s use of nuclear weapons is nonsense ․ RF Ministry... ‘Broken Heart Syndrome’ has increased during coronavirus pandemic, study shows Commander of the Defense Army and the head of the ICRC delegation on Nagorno... After Pashinyan, Vartan Oskanian is still lying without borders ․ Leon Zurabyan “We have reached the red line of dignity.” Young people on hunger strike... Most Popular After the removal of Nikol Pashinyan, an interim government of national accord will be... During the rally in France Square, one of the opposition figures, Ishkhan Saghatelyan, answered two of the most frequently asked questions. "They say that if... I believe the end of this power loved by the Turks is approaching ․... "We are faced with a simple choice: stay at home, become a Turk, shrink, one day become a small city-state within a country or... Benedict Cumberbatch Defends The Deeds Of Doctor Strange Benedict Cumberbatch is currently facing a lot of limelight. One of the main reasons is his upcoming movie " Doctor Strange In The Multiverse... Roe V Wade Draft Leaked By Politico Roe v Wade has been the biggest ongoing controversy in America at the moment. Lots of speculations are going on as to what will... No violations were reported in the area of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping contingent... The Russian peacekeeping contingent continues to fulfill its tasks in Nagorno Karabakh. The Russian peacekeepers are monitoring the situation in 27 observation posts...