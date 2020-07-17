The media is ‘playing into China’s hands’ by supporting lockdowns, Ben Domenech says

CHINA ANNOUNCES SANCTIONS AGAINST RUBIO, CRUZ OVER UIGHUR MUSLIMS

Domenech reacted to “The Federalist” op-ed “Locking America Down Again Is Exactly What China Wants Because It Will Ruin Us.”

The author Joy Pullmann wrote, “Lockdowns accelerate systemic weaknesses such as our national debt, poor education, large numbers of working-age men who do not work, failure to pay for decades of overspending at both the national and state levels, tendency to bail out corrupt institutions such as schools, big business, and hospitals, and bloated health care system.”

Pullmann explained further, “The Chinese Communist Party knows of all this. That is why it has expertly manipulated American corporate media’s anti-American biases to undermine their biggest competitor for control of the world.”

Domenech said that media support of lockdowns is irresponsible considering China’s propaganda campaign against the United States.

“We’ve looked at the information we’ve got out of other nations and the way that they’ve approached these lockdowns and we’ve seen these experiences, particularly in places like Europe, where they’ve opened up their schools. They’re allowing their kids to go back to school. Some, they never even shut down and their experiences said a lot about what we can do here,” Domenech said.

“When major media figures take up a very simplistic view of this, assuming that this is something that everybody can just weather … I think they’re being very irresponsible and playing into China’s hands.”