The executive proposes to review the mechanisms of liability for violation of the rules of use of cash registers. The difference in the amount of fines applicable to different tax regimes is eliminated. The existing regulations on the multiplication of fines in case of two or more violations and the institute of suspension are also repealed.

The government proposes the above-mentioned regulations by the bill “On Making Amendments and Addenda to the RA Tax Code.” Arthur Manukyan, Deputy Chairman of the RA State Revenue Committee, submitted the issue for discussion in the second reading in the NA Standing Committee on Economic Affairs.

The main speaker informed that a joint liability measure was established for violating the rules of operation of cash registers. It will make 200,000 drams, plus 0.5 percent of the revenue recorded in all cash registers in the previous quarter.

The mechanisms of liability for violations of the supply of documents without accompanying documents have been tightened. According to Arthur Manukyan, with the current regulations, it is often beneficial for the economic entity to commit a violation, pay the fine and not document. The fine of 200,000 drams for the first violation will be replaced by 500,000 drams, in the second case 500,000 drams by 2 million drams, and in case of the third and more violations 10 million drams will be set instead of 1 million drams.

The committee gave a positive conclusion on the bill.