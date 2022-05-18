The inspectors of the Yerevan Center of the Food Safety Inspection Body of the Republic of Armenia carried out control measures at the points of sale belonging to Titan-93 LLC operating at Garegin Nzhdeh 9 և Garegin Nzhdeh 3 in the capital.

The inspection revealed 4.5 kg of lamb, 2.5 kg of beef by-product (liver) without 5 veterinary certificates certifying the slaughter skin, 43.5 kg of beef without meat on the meat, due to which it was not possible to identify and Find out if it is of slaughter origin or not, like minced meat for kebab – 9 kg of chicken – 5 kg of beef without a document proving security.

The sale of the mentioned batches was suspended and destroyed in accordance with the established procedure.

RA SATM Awareness, Consultation և Public Works Department