The mayor of Yerevan Hrachya Sargsyan introduced the newly appointed head of the Arabkir administrative district Aram Azatyan to the staff of the Arabkir administrative district. Using the coordinated work of the administrative districts as the first means of communication with the residents, Mayor Sargsyan noted that he expects substantive changes from the newly appointed head and fundamental solutions to the problems he has encountered.

“There are areas where substantive changes are needed to provide fundamental solutions to the problems facing the community. “You are the primary link that should be in direct contact with the residents, get acquainted with the issues raised on the spot,” said the mayor and thanked the former head of the administrative district Aram Danielyan և for the work done, expressing hope that the new head of the administrative district cooperation with will be effective and productive.