ArmLur.am has learned that Ghazar Martirosyan has been charged for the fact that in 2021 On March 30, 2012, at around 11:00 am, during a domestic dispute in the office of the mayor of Khachpar, Ararat region, he committed another violent act against Vardan Oniki Babayan, a resident of the same community, and beat him, as described below. 2021 In March 2012, Vardan Babayan applied to the Masis commercial station of Veolia Water CJSC to install a drinking water line on his land plot in the same community, where he was informed that he had to submit the plot plan provided by the municipality. Full article on the original site.

