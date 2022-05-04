The mayor of Gyumri Vardges Samsonyan left for France the day before. The mayor left alone without a delegation.

This information of Aravot.am was confirmed by the mayor’s spokesperson Sona Arakelyan, noting that Vardges Samsonyan left for the “Alliance for Sustainable Green Governance” program.

It should be reminded that within the framework of this program, by exchanging experience with the Polish city of Pila, electric buses with electric charging will be purchased in Gyumri and Vanadzor, the practice of using “green” public transport and plastic waste recycling will be introduced.

Back in March 2021, the then mayor of Gyumri Samvel Balasanyan happily announced about this. The latter informed that it was about 5 electric buses (they have 23 seatsThe cost of that program of the European Union is 400-450 thousand euros.

Electric buses have not been purchased yet. Within the framework of this program it is also planned to purchase garbage sorting bins, sweeping machines, recycle plastic waste with new technologies.

The mayor will be in Gyumri on the 10th of the month.

Nune AREVSHATYAN