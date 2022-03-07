Home Armenia The mayor of Artashat and the clergy serving the territory of Artashat... Armenia The mayor of Artashat and the clergy serving the territory of Artashat united community discussed spiritual hunting and other topics | Morning: By Thomas Delong - March 7, 2022 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email The mayor of Artashat and the clergy serving the territory of Artashat united community discussed spiritual hunting and other topics | Aravot – News from Armenia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Armenia “New tobacco products have appeared” ․ The National Assembly is discussing the issue of making an addition to the noisy law Morning: Armenia In one hand the lion has a sword, in the other he keeps the treasury – the values that are subject to protection ․... Armenia “Our decision to buy Russian oil was wrong.” Shell stops working in Russia | Morning: Recent Posts JEFF BEZOS DROPS $16 MILLION ON NYC APT … 4 Units In Same Bldg. The Stocks Of TLYS Have Yielded 12% if You Want to Bet on Them Gentex Co (NASDAQ: GNTX) Poised To Announce $478.31M Quarterly Sales Ripple CEO Fires Back at NYT Reporter, ‘Ripple Has No Plans to Reset Our... The decision to recall the ambassador of Ukraine is unacceptable և unjustified ․ ... Most Popular It is the second day that our compatriots in Artsakh do not have heating,... The National Assembly is discussing the bill on making an amendment to the law "On Reduction and Prevention of Damage to Health Due to... Travis Scott Donates $5million To Charity Travis Scott is one of the biggest sensations in America. He is a musician and rapper with worldwide fame. However, Scott has had a... Robbery attack on a gas station. The crime has been revealed On February 5, at 3:35 am, a citizen called the operative control center of the police and reported that they had attacked a gas... Kelly Clarkson’s Divorce Agreement Settled Finally Kelly Clarkson is one of the most renowned faces in Hollywood entertainment. Clarkson has a lot of fans from all over the world who... New tobacco products have appeared in Armenia. Deputy Minister of Health The National Assembly is discussing the bill on making an amendment to the law "On Reduction and Prevention of Damage to Health Due to...