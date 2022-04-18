“Our Opera House is dark. I think it is quite beautiful and the right lighting should be provided, “said Yerevan Mayor Hrachya Sargsyan during a bureaucratic meeting today. He urged the Department of Culture of the municipality and “Yerkaghluys” company to discuss this issue with their UN partners, architects and designers, in order to change the lighting of the Opera House.

The mayor said that Arman Antonyan, a member of the “My Step” faction of the Council of Elders, also presented a project to move the statues of Vahagn the dragon and Torq Angegh. “Discuss, let’s understand how we solve that issue. “I think they can be placed in a more visible place than they are at the moment.”

Lusine BUDAGHYAN