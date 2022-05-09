According to Rate.am website, the minimum purchase price of a dollar in banks is 460 drams, the sale price – 474 drams. The maximum selling price of a dollar is 481 drams.

The minimum purchase price for the ruble is 5.80 drams, the minimum sale price is 7. The maximum sale price for the ruble is 7.50 drams.

The euro is bought in banks for a maximum of 479 drams, sold for 505 drams. The maximum selling price of Euro is 520 drams.