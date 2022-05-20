In the season finale of “The Masked Singer,” it came down to a battle of the Good, but only one could win: singer/actress/dancer Teyana Taylor. With Taylor, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, and Robin Thicke guessed correctly. Nicole Scherzinger assumed Monica, while Ken Jeong assumed Alicia Keys.

No one guessed Orrantia as Ringmaster. It was Maren Morris for Thicke, but it was Lucy Hale for Scherzinger. McCarthy Wahlberg assumed it was Hayden Panetierre, while Jeong assumed it was Hailee Steinfeld.

Then, like Prince, Scherzinger made the correct choice in picking Jackson. McCarthy Wahlberg guessed Matt Bomer, Jeong picked Matt Bomer, Thicke guessed Ricky Martin, and Jeong guessed Matt Bomer.

A basketball net, a fading “M,” and “5, 6, 7 (bolded), 8” were among the last clues. Alicia Keys, Aisha Tyler, Monica, Lauryn Hill, Keisha Cole, Ciara, Brandy, and Keyshia Cole are some of the other names that have been mentioned for Firefly.

The Masked Singer Is Firefly

Meanwhile, The Masked Singer round 2 winners finished her stint by playing Sara Bareilles’ “Gravity” and Katy Perry’s “Waking Up in Vegas.” Miley Cyrus’ “The Climb,” Nicki Minaj’s “Super Bass,” and Dolly Parton’s “I Will Always Love You” was the previous songs.

Olivia Rodrigo, Kacey Musgraves, Kelly Clarkson, Maren Morris, Noah Cyrus, Lucy Hale, Hailee Steinfeld, and Hayden Panetierre were among the panel’s previous choices for the Ringmaster. A horse, a Disney-like mouse, Simon Cowell, and hail were among the clues this time. Season 7 contestants had a total of 112 film appearances, 15 Grammy Emmys, eight Emmy nominations, 7 Super Bowl performances, two Hollywood Walk of Fame stars, two World Records, and one attempt to destabilize democracy by plotting a coup and undermining the duly elected President of the United States.

The Masked Singer’s panelists also didn’t compete for a “Golden Ear” award based on their first impressions of each masked artist this season (which McCarthy had won two times, but Scherzinger won last season).