The discriminatory policy against Armenians during the Soviet years, which was accompanied by violence, persecution and imprisonment, reached its peak during the years of the Artsakh movement. After Sumgait, Baku, Kirovabad and other Armenian-populated areas of the republic, the crime against people with its medieval atrocities stood out especially in the village of Maragha in the Martakert region.

In an attempt to decapitate the movement and intimidate people, forcing them to leave their homes permanently and leave their homes, Baku continued to develop criminal plans and pursue their implementation. After the eviction of Armenians from the suburbs of Shushi, Hadrut, Martuni and Askeran regions, Azerbaijan launched an unprecedented attack on the village of Maragha in the Martakert region.

After several hours of shelling, Azeri units from MirBashir’s lair with more than 1,000 troops stormed Maragha on the morning of April 10, 1992, and committed horrific atrocities, drowning civilians in blood. At least 100 people, mostly women, the elderly and children, were killed in the pre-planned operation.

More than 60 people were captured by the enemy, almost as many as the people of Maragha, were severely wounded during the resistance, and the fate of many remains unknown. There was no limit to the crimes of the Azeris. They were guided by the slogan “Death to all Armenians”. Armenian homes were looted, animals were driven in the direction of MirBashir, and then all the houses were immediately set on fire. And how the bloodthirsty beasts physically took revenge on the innocent population is still well remembered by the witnesses of the brutal tragedy who, after setting fire to the village, were taken hostage by the enemy, beaten, tortured and “happily” survived.

According to Valya Khachikyan, one of the miraculously saved from hell, when the Azerbaijani bandits entered the village, many of the people of Maragha did not have time to leave. More than 3,000 rockets and projectiles exploded in the village, and Maragha was completely smoking. “All those who could not leave the village were severely amputated, burned at the stake, unaware of a 26-year-old nightmare,” V. remembers. Khachikyan, shedding tears. And my fugitives were on their way to hell under the bombings. ”

Here is what the deputy commander of the volunteer detachment Vladik Avagyan says about the Maragha massacre. “On April 10, at half past five in the morning, they started firing very hard on our village. They fired from different types of weapons – “Grad”, heavy artillery, tanks. The members of the detachment in our trenches accepted the fire and defended themselves until about 12 o’clock. After that we saw that the forces are very unequal and it is impossible to resist. We asked for help. Unfortunately, it’s too late. The Turk had already entered the village. We had to retreat. After the arrival of the rescue squads from the area, we reorganized our forces, and about 45 hours later the enemy was thrown back. If the Azeris attacked only with their own forces and equipment, they could not enter the village. All the commanders of those tanks were Soviet officers. After them, the Omani entered the village, then the robbers. Whoever happened to be on their way – old man, child, woman – was spared no one, everyone was slaughtered. I have never seen such atrocities in my life. “

Caroline Cox, the vice-speaker of the British House of Lords, was shocked by the shelling and arrived in Maragha a few days after the tragic events. Without hiding her hard feelings and impressions from hell, in her book “Ethnic Cleansing Continues” published later on the events in Maragha, the Baroness noted about the inhuman actions of the Azerbaijani military and the massacre of Armenians by them. “They are not of the human race. One of the most brutal and shocking scenes of the Maragha massacre was the beheaded bodies of people. I have seen Azeris amputate Armenians and burn their corpses. “It was not difficult to imagine how these criminals, who lost their human conscience, burned women, the elderly and children alive in the fire.”

David MIKAELYAN

Full article in this issue of “Hayastani Hanrapetutyun” newspaper