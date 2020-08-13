The ‘Manganese King’: a cautionary tale for China-owned foreign groups

When Jia Tianjiang, one of the richest men in north-western China, was pulled into a corruption probe in 2018, executives thousands of miles away at Jersey-based Consolidated Minerals began to panic.

Not only had Mr Jia’s company Tian Yuan just bought the minerals group, one of the world’s largest manganese miners, less than a year earlier; he also had immediately used it to guarantee a $450m loan from a state-owned Chinese bank — nearly double ConsMin’s net assets.

“There was considerable concern at the top of the company that the loan guarantee was putting Consolidated Minerals in a precarious financial position, not least because it represented nearly twice the net assets of the business,” one person close to the company said.

Mr Jia’s aggressive pursuit of leverage has become a cautionary tale for other companies snapped up by Chinese buyers. In recent years a handful of western groups — France’s Baccarat Crystal, the UK’s House of Fraser and Seaworld in the US — have been bought by indebted Chinese suitors only to come under pressure to be sold once again.

“In the beginning they appear to be growing at warp speed,” Violet Ho, a senior managing director at Kroll, said of Chinese groups taking on high levels of debt. “These [kinds of loans] became…