THE MANE CHOICE Laid Back Effortlessly Growth Stimulating Edge Control (2 Ounces / 60 Milliliters) – Keep Hair Edges Straight While Supporting Hair Natural Growth & Retention

Product Description

Who Is The Mane Choice?

We are a premium multi-cultural healthy hair growth and retention company, and we attentively and thoroughly listen to the voices of our consumers to create a solution to their hair problems. We built our company on the foundation of research and the “beauty, health, science” approach: enhance beauty and health with a scientific background. We offer a comprehensive methodology to achieving beautiful, healthy hair, by infusing our hair care products with vitamins and essential nutrients such as Biotin, Vitamin A, B, C, D, & E and more. We believe in maintaining an intimate relationship with our team, our customers, and consumers.

Count On Core Collection is revolutionary in Healthy Hair Care



No More Dreading Wash Days!

Also known as our Original Collection, the entire range is infused with Biotin, Vitamin A, B, C, D, E and more, to nourish and hydrate your hair for more manageability, faster growth, and better length retention.

Promotes natural growth and retention

Minimizes damage and breakage

Instantly hydrates and moisturizes

Strengthens, fights shedding, and breakage

Features and Benefits

A daily hair dressing with the ability to deeply penetrate the hair shaft while leaving your hair feeling soft and rejuvenated

A gel that specializes in keeping your hair healthy while delivering an amazing hold at the same time

A natural oil blend made exclusively for the scalp

Leaves the hair feeling soft and shiny, while eliminating the dry and stripped feeling

A 3-in-1 conditioner formulated to revitalize and refresh the hair instantly

Formulated to help penetrate the hair shaft and infuse your hair with high-quality vitamins and nutrients to help transform your hair into its most optimal and healthiest state

Gentle enough for Daily Use

MULTI-VITAMIN FORMULA: The Mane Choice Laid Back Effortlessly Edge Control formula is enriched with Vitamin E, C, D and multiple Nourishing Oils to ensure complete nutrition and protection for your hair. No expense was spared when loading this product with all of the healthy hair essentials!

PROMOTES HAIR GROWTH AND RETENTION: The Mane Choice Laid Back Effortlessly Edge Control supports the natural hair growth and retention. Its formula enriched with Biotin and Vitamin D promotes healthier, longer and thicker hair.

MAXIMUM HOLD & INCREDIBLE SHINE: Thanks to The Mane Choice Laid Back Effortlessly Edge Control, you can now smooth your edges down with confidence and effortlessly. This incredible Gel Keeps edges straight adding a gorgeous shiny effect.

SAFE FOR A DAILY USE: Packed with Vitamins and nourishing oils, The Mane Choice Laid Back Effortlessly Edge Control is gentle enough for daily use.