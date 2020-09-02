The Mandalorian’s second season premieres on October 30th

The Mandalorian will return with brand-new episodes starting on October 30th, Disney revealedtoday on Twitter

The statement appears to suggest that the program will continue its weekly release schedule, similar to the very first season did. We do not have a trailer for the brand-new season yet, however anticipate that imminently now that we have a date. Hopefully, it has plenty of cute Baby Yoda– or, sorry, “The Child”– minutes! The Mandalorian‘s go back to Disney Plus marks the very first huge program the banner will have in months. Series like Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier ( initially set to debut over the summer season) were postponed since of production concerns brought on by the pandemic.

The release date isn’t completely a surprise; Disney CEO Bob Chapek verified months ago that since of remote work, The Mandalorian was still set to get here inOctober Disney presently has a couple of other Star Wars tasks lined up for Disney Plus set to get here in the coming years, consisting of a program starring Rogue One‘s Cassian Andor (played by Diego Luna) and a brand-new series about Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi The release date for the Obi-Wan program is less particular, after some carefully enjoyed rewrites pressed back the production schedule.