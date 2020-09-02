‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 is (almost) here

The program, set after the fall of the Empire, however prior to the increase of the First Order, follows around a fugitive hunter (Pedro Pascal) looking for to eke out a living with his blasters and wits in a near-lawless frontier.

When “The Mandalorian” (*2 *), it did so with a great deal of weight on its armored shoulders: It was the very first live-action “Star Wars” series.

But it rapidly ended up being a fan favorite– and it presented the world to its latest popular culture icon, the Child, much better referred to as Baby Yoda (who isn’t in fact the baby Yoda .)