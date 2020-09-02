‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 is (almost) here

The program, set after the fall of the Empire, however prior to the increase of the First Order, follows around a fugitive hunter (Pedro Pascal) looking for to eke out a living with his blasters and wits in a near-lawless frontier.
When "The Mandalorian" it did so with a great deal of weight on its armored shoulders: It was the very first live-action "Star Wars" series.
But it rapidly ended up being a fan favorite– and it presented the world to its latest popular culture icon, the Child, much better referred to as Baby Yoda (who isn’t in fact the baby Yoda.)
The very first season is chosen for 15 Emmy Awards, consisting of impressive drama series.