On May 7, shortly after midnight, the Kotayk Police Department received a report from “Abovyan” Medical Center. A 45-year-old man was stabbed and taken by ambulance from the dormitory of Abovyan city.

The operative group of the department left for the scene. The victim was in a serious condition, unable to say anything.

The criminal investigators went to the dormitory. Due to the operative-investigative measures taken on the spot, it turned out that the man had been injured in the acquaintance’s apartment, so to speak, during another drunkenness.

During the argument, he was stabbed with a kitchen knife by a 42-year-old man from Abovyan, 4th micro-district.

Two hours after the alarm, the suspect was found and taken to the Kotayk Police Department, then presented to the Abovyan Investigation Department, where he gave a confession. The tool of the crime was found and confiscated.

And on the morning of May 10, a new report was received from “Abovyan” medical center. The stabbed man died without regaining consciousness.

The stabber is arrested. The preliminary investigation of the initiated criminal case continues.

Notification. A person suspected or accused of an alleged crime is presumed innocent until proven guilty in accordance with the procedure established by the RA Criminal Procedure Code by a court judgment that has entered into force.

RA Police