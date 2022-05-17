Home Armenia “The man who has been against the police all his life, today... Armenia “The man who has been against the police all his life, today the police is trying to make up his mind.” Eduard Sharmazanov |: Morning By Thomas Delong - May 17, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmail “The man who has been against the police all his life, today the police is trying to make up his mind.” Eduard Sharmazanov |: Aravot – News from Armenia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Armenia Let the Armenian National Committee in Washington tell how many times it has persecuted the ambassadors of Azerbaijan and Turkey in the last year.... Armenia How I became a pioneer | Morning Armenia Kristine Grigoryan touched upon her goal of fighting against hate speech, exclusion of all forms of discrimination, protection of women’s rights | Morning Recent Posts The Azerbaijani Armed Forces recently attempted an unsuccessful attack near Parukh և Karaglukh hill.... The President of the Republic of Armenia received the Ambassador of Greece to Armenia... Jojo Siwa Clears Air Over Her Absence at Kid’s Choice Awards; Says She Wasn’t... Here’s what Dr. Fauci is concerned about as states reopen The Congregation of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin paid tribute to the memory... Most Popular Why are men at higher risk for cardiovascular disease? Much has been said about the fact that men are more prone to cardiovascular diseases. Moreover, as it turned out, the danger is... A short rain and thunderstorm are expected in the coming days In the afternoon of May 19 in some regions, in the afternoon of 20, 23-24 և at night in most regions short-term rain և... What cosmetic procedures are needed for facial skin in summer? Summer is a special period for facial skin care. The effect of aggressive sun, active work of the sebaceous glands has a negative... Vahagn Khachaturyan made a note in the mourning book opened at the Embassy of... On May 18, President Vahagn Khachaturyan visited the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in the Republic of Armenia and made a note in... Armenia supports the regional peace agenda. The Prime Minister received the members of... Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received representatives of the Italy-Armenia Friendship Group: members of the Chamber of Deputies Julio Centemerro, Andrea Casu, Alvise Maniero, member...