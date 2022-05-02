During a protest rally in the center of Yerevan today demanding the resignation of Nikol Pashinyan, one of the users’s phone recorded how a man hit the other on the forehead with his head, then grabbed him by the collar ․ Moreover, the man who received the blow, it can be said, ignored him and all the same, he did nothing when the latter pulled him from his collar.

Several citizens, including former MP Karen Avagyan, approached and, without violence, slightly removed the man who had behaved aggressively. He was presumably a driver whose road was blocked due to the actions of the protesters, but it is noteworthy that the police did not arrest him for such behavior.

Moreover, in the next episode, he got out of the car and made some hand movements towards the police.

Later, the masked police officers pulled down the ground and took at least three protesters. The mentioned man was in the center of the incident again. The police approached him, presumably urging him to stay away.

Shortly afterwards, the man got into his car again.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lbJWu–QiOc:

Luiza SUKIASYAN