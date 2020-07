The making of Patrick Mahomes, the highest-paid man in sports history | NFL News

Mahomes signed a 10-year contract extension with the Chiefs on Monday

Patrick Mahomes has become something of a habitual record-breaker since landing in the NFL, and on Monday he added another to the list.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback was rewarded for his phenomenal rise with the biggest deal in sports history, a 10-year contract extension reported to be worth $503m.

Included is $477m in guarantee mechanisms, a no-trade clause and opt-out clauses if guarantee mechanisms are not met.

There are plenty of players who arrive to simply take the league by storm and then disappear. Many current stars started slow, and then grow as their careers progressed.

But nobody has started their life in the NFL that can match Mahomes.

Since overpowering as the full-time starter for the Chiefs in Week One of the 2018 season, Mahomes is a record-breaker and playmaker like we have maybe not seen before, and that he does not seem like slowing down.

He finished that first season with 5,097 yards, 50 touchdowns and the league’s Most Valuable Player award and took his team to the AFC Championship game – their first since 1993 – before they were scuppered by a Tom Brady overtime drive at Arrowhead Stadium.

As an encore, the Chiefs won their first Super Bowl in 50 years with a 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Miami after Mahomes light emitting diode three consecutive touchdown drives to overturn a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter.

It followed another incredible season from the quarterback. 26 touchdowns and five picks might appear like moderate numbers, but keep in mind Mahomes actually dislocated his kneecap in Week Seven and missed the best part of three games, and his second-half-of-the-season displays are much more remarkable.

Kansas City rattled off six straight wins to get rid of the season, secured the No 2 AFC seed, and Mahomes was flawless in the playoffs – eight touchdowns, no interceptions.

In toppling the 49ers Mahomes became the youngest player ever to win a Super Bowl and league MVP, doing this before the age of 25.

A special contract for a truly special player.

8:40 Re-live the Chiefs’ victory over the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV as Mahomes light emitting diode a fourth-quarter comeback Re-live the Chiefs’ victory over the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV as Mahomes light emitting diode a fourth-quarter comeback

As the son of Pat Mahomes Sr, a Major League Baseball pitcher, and as a youngster born in Texas, there is never any doubt Mahomes would play sports – and it became clear he previously an arm with some talent.

In football, he was a quarterback. Baseball? A pitcher. He played basketball too, but football was his future, and even after he was selected by the Detroit Tigers in the 2014 MLB draft, he plumped for the football field – and in-state Texas Tech University.

His college career was statistically impressive, but that’s the case for every quarterback who makes the NFL grade. 11,252 yards, 93 touchdowns and 29 picks in 32 games is fantastic.

But one game, in particular, stood out: October 22, 2016, Texas Tech vs Oklahoma.

His team lost, however it wasn’t for lack of effort from the strong-armed, gunslinging QB. Defense was non-existent as future No 1 over all pick Baker Mayfield and the Sooners topped the Texas Tech Red Raiders 66-59 (!) but Mahomes turned heads.

He broke the NCAA record for single-game passing yards with 734 (as well as five touchdowns) on an astonishing 88 attempts. Add in his 85 rushing yards – the most in any game in his college career – and Mahomes’ total of 819 total yards was still another record number.

His contributions on the ground over the course of his college career were mightily impressive (22 TDs) but once we approached the 2017 NFL Draft, there is one thing scouts, coaches and general managers came to see – the arm.

At his Pro Day, he wowed everyone with an 80-yard throw. More recently, he’s said he can get to about 85.

The arm, the college production and his character were enough for Andy Reid and the Chiefs to give up their 27th over all selection, their third-rounder, and a first in 2018 to move up and get him.

It has turned into the perfect fit.

We’ve seen many quarterbacks come straight out of college, start in the pros and go on to possess great success. We’ve also seen many crash and burn, lose confidence rather than recover.

Mahomes was lucky enough to sit for starters year behind a veteran quarterback in Alex Smith, and there is no doubt it paid dividends. Speaking in Miami all through media week, Reid explained how helpful it was for the then-rookie QB to sit behind such a successful predecessor.

“Smith was phenomenal,” that he said. “He wasn’t asked to do this but he let Patrick in to his world. Patrick handled it the right way – that he was humble and did not try to overstep his bounds with Alex, but that he competed.

“With that, Alex let him tag along with him on the field and off the field and showed him how to be described as a pro. So how you study, your diet, your workout plan, how you work your family in to the National Football League and be a fantastic player in the league.

“I joke about it but it’s true: Patrick couldn’t pay Alex enough for what he gave him with that experience.”

Sure enough, Mahomes must be patient behind Smith. And Chiefs fans have had to be patient with Reid, who has brought a fresh culture to Kansas City but has yet to supply the big one. It is a virtually identical situation to his previous role.

When his opportunity did arrive, the impact was immediate. A four-touchdown outing in his debut as a starter. A six-touchdown, 42-point explosion as an encore.

It never slowed up.

In Week Three of the 2018 season, Mahomes was facing a third and goal at the four-yard line against the 49ers. In backpedalling to avoid the pass rush, he wound up straight back at the 24-yard line before firing to the back of the end zone to Chris Conley for a remarkable touchdown.

At Denver in Week Four, not only did he lead a 10-point fourth-quarter comeback, but one of the plays along the way was a five-yard third-down conversion along with his left hand.

0:36 Watch Mahomes’ magical left-handed throw Watch Mahomes’ magical left-handed throw

Week 14 in 2018 was a masterpiece. Against the Ravens, we saw a sideline sling, the unforgettable ‘no-look pass’, and a fourth-and-nine conversion in which that he launched the ball long ago across the field for Tyreek Hill, but it was simply too hard to stop.

With the unforgettable begin to his career, Mahomes has earned the respect of his peers.

“He’s a great quarterback, man,” cornerback Xavier Rhodes, now of the Indianapolis Colts, told Sky Sports at January’s Pro Bowl in Orlando. “He can run, throw, they can throw on the run. He will make good reads. A quarterback like that, this really is hard to scheme for.

“You’ve got to play differently on the defensive line. They are the most important part because they have to have a mobile quarterback. If you do not, he’ll escape and he’ll extend the play along with his legs and throw the ball down the field.”

His elusiveness in the pocket, cannon arm, and ridiculous creativity failed to succumb to a sophomore slump.

In the first three games of 2019, that he tossed 10 touchdowns no picks, and that including four touchdowns in one quarter against the Oakland Raiders.

“[As a pass-rusher], you’ve really just surely got to try and keep him in the pocket, that’s first,” said Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaq Barrett. “But he’s still going to be able to get out some way, somehow and make something happen.”

0:58 After leading to the Chiefs with their first Super Bowl win in 50 years, Mahomes hopes they are able to build a legacy like the New England Patriots After leading to the Chiefs with their first Super Bowl win in 50 years, Mahomes hopes they are able to build a legacy like the New England Patriots

Even a dislocated kneecap couldn’t hold him straight back for long, as that he missed just two . 5 games before returning, and casually throwing for a season-high 446 yards (and three TDs) in that first game back. Mahomes even managed a career-high 59 rushing yards the week after.

The Chiefs created six straight wins before we surely got to see ‘Playoff Mahomes: Part Two’. In the two games just before Super Bowl LIV, that he managed 615 yards, eight touchdowns, no picks and a 131.5 passer rating. A 24-point comeback followed by a 10-point one. 86 points as a team.

In the big game itself, despite starting unusually slowly and recording his second-lowest passer rating all season, the results were the same. Kansas City’s offense – and Mahomes – couldn’t be stopped, even by the most useful defense in the NFL. He kept up his streak of scoring at the very least 31 points in every postseason appearance and secured his first (and likely not last) Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Is there any way to avoid him?

“Man, at the end of the day, when you play against him your secondary has to step up,” added Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden. “His arm is so talented that you can’t zone it up or he’s going to tear you apart.”

So far, tearing defenses apart is all he’s got done. Mahomes is the highest-rated passer in NFL history (108.9 so far). He has also the highest career playoff passer rating (106.6) and TD-INT ratio by any player in the Super Bowl era.

Mahomes has enjoyed a special begin to his NFL career, of course, if it continues at this pace, there is no doubt he will decrease as one of the all-time greats.

Don’t forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports – on the go! Available to download now on – iPhone & iPad and Android