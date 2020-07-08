The makers of Facetune are launching a new photo filter app

The maker of Facetune, the hugely successful selfie app, is launching a new photo filter app called Quickart today which will be available to down load for free on iOS. Quickart’s filters go far beyond Instagram’s photo filters, allowing you to do such things as change a skyline, disperse your face in to particles, or surround your self with a kaleidoscope-like effect.

When you open Quickart, you’ll be given a number of filters. Just choose the filter of your choice, pick a photo from your photo library, and the app will apply the filter to the photo within a couple of seconds. From there, depending on which filter you select, you can do such things as adjust the intensity of the filter or the angles of a certain effect after which save your photo or post it to Facebook or Instagram.

Here’s a gallery of photos from me using a bunch of different filters in the app:



Lightricks, which makes Quickart, already has a “photo art” app that’s quite similar, called Photofox. In fact, much of Quickart’s functionality is pulled right from Photofox. If you open up Photofox right now, it’ll suggest Quickart filters for you personally. But Quickart is designed to ensure it is easy for one to jump in and mess around without the need to know how to utilize the more advanced photo-editing tools, like layers or mask tools, that are built into Photofox.

With Quickart, Lightricks has to cope with offering just one more photo filter app within an already crowded and challenging market. Lightricks already offers a number of photo apps as well as Photofox and FaceTune (which is still one of the top-selling paid apps on the App Store, despite hitting theaters all the way in 2013), including Quickshot (another photo editing app) and Pixaloop (which lets you add motion to photos).

Lightricks hopes that by making an ecosystem of apps that address a wide variety of needs, it could offer different creative tools for different use cases. “We really try to think not about the specific app, but more about what are all the reasonable creative needs that exist on mobile at the moment,” Lightricks co-founder and CEO Zeev Farbman said in an interview with The Verge.

Though Quickart is free, some of the app’s filters are locked behind a “Quickart Pro” subscription. It costs $5.99 monthly or $19.99 for 12 months, and if you need a life time subscription, it is possible to pay $59.99. But if you don’t want to pay, there are plenty of free filters to mess around with. Lightricks plans to incorporate new filters “constantly,” Farbman said.

One limitation with Quickart is that you can’t take photos with the filters on like you can with an app like Snapchat. While that would be disappointing, Farbman said that’s because it’s challenging to complete all of the real-time processing that might be needed to show the filters while you’re taking the photo. I discovered that applying a filter in Quickart was pretty speedy. Although it takes a few extra steps, the app makes adding a filter pretty painless.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Lightricks has seen increased usage across its apps. According to the outcomes of a Lightricks survey, usage of the company’s photo apps was up 90 percent in the usa between March and April, and usage in that same time period was even higher in the UK, France, Italy, and Spain. “On one side, you could claim that people just have more screen time,” Farbman said. But that he also feels that the increased usage might be because many people may possibly now have time and energy to explore creative activities.

Farbman hopes Quickart could be the first step to simply help more people be creative. “We want our users to start their journey in to [the] creative ecosystem from Quickart,” Farbman said, “then just become excited that they can pretty easily create really cool stuff.”