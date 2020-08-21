The Mainstream Media Breathlessly Praises Joe Biden’s Ability to Read

If you woke up this morning not having watched Joe Biden’s acceptance speech at his basement DNC convention and turned on the news or read the papers or scrolled through Twitter to see how it went, you would be treated to a barrage of media praise for Biden and the low-budget production it capped off.

The media is banking on the fact that no undecided voter actually watched the virtual train wreck that was the DNC.

Given how dreadfully low the ratings were, that’s actually a pretty good bet.

Even ‘Republicans’ Praising Joe Biden’s Acceptance Speech

CNN’s Amanda Carpenter, the woman who once shilled for Jim DeMint and Ted Cruz but found liberal Jesus in the form of a CNN paycheck, found herself emotionally unable to contain herself during the DNC.

On Twitter, she asked for “an honest tally” on the number of times the DNC “made you cry.”

I need an honest tally from all you who watched all four nights of the Dem convention telling me the number of times the programming made you cry. Go. — Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) August 21, 2020

Not to be outdone, the Washington Post’s token “conservative” Jen Rubin’s twitter feed looked like a Babylon Bee parody of herself. Genius! Pure Genius! A Home run! And Gorgeous! were just a few of the deep thoughts Rubin shared about…