The annual general meeting of the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Armenia took place on April 29, during which the main results of the scientific-scientific-organizational activity of the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Armenia in 2021 were summed up, the public relations department of the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Armenia reports.

RA President Vahagn Khachaturyan, RA National Assembly Deputy Speaker Hakob Arshakyan, RA Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Vahram Dumanyan, Chairman of the RA Science Committee Sargis Hayotsyan, RA NAS leadership, directors of NAS institutes, researchers were present at the event. The honorary guest of the annual general meeting was world-renowned scientist, physicist, academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences, laureate of the UNESCO-Russia Mendeleev International Prize, foreign member of the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Armenia Yuri Hovhannisyan.

In 2021, elections of the governing bodies of the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Armenia were held. Academician Ashot Saghyan was elected President of the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Armenia, Hrant Matևosyan was elected Vice-President, Corresponding Member Arthur Ishkhanyan was elected Academician-Secretary. Kostanyan (Department of Physics and Astrophysics), Leon Tavadyan (Department of Chemistry, Earth Sciences), Yuri Suvaryan (Department of Armenology and Social Sciences), Corresponding Member Ruben Harutyunyan (Department of Natural Sciences). Academicians Gegham Gorgyan, Gagik Ghazinyan, Radik Martirosyan, Ashot Melkonyan, Gorg Poghosyan, correspondent members Arsen Hakhumyan, Vazgen Melikyan were elected members of the presidency of the RA NAS. Academician Alexei Sergey, President of the Academy of Sciences of the Russian Federation, has been elected an honorary member of the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Armenia.

Presenting the main results of the scientific activity of the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Armenia in 2021, the President of the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Armenia, Academician Ashot Saghyan mentioned that fundamental and applied researches in different fields of science were carried out in the scientific organizations of the NAS.

Academician Saghyan noted that the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Armenia actively participated in the work of amending some points related to the amendment of the draft law of the Republic of Armenia “On Higher Education and Science”. The National Academy of Sciences is a higher self-governing scientific organization established by the Republic of Armenia with a special status, which organizes, implements, coordinates the basic, applied research necessary for economic, social, cultural and cultural development based on knowledge.

There are currently 32 scientific institutes and centers within the National Academy of Sciences, which are divided into 5 departments: Mathematical and Technical Sciences, Physics, Astrophysics, Natural Sciences, Chemistry, Earth Sciences, Armenology and Social Sciences.

In 2021, the institutes of the National Academy of Sciences organized միջազգային held 37 international և 42 republican conferences. The scientific-research organizations of the NAS system carried out scientific-research works with 5 target, 44 basic, 186 economic contract programs, with the financing of the Science Committee of the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports – 313 works. As a result, 160 monographs were published, 20 of which were abroad, 21 textbooks, textbooks, 1550 articles in peer-reviewed journals, 615 of which were abroad, 481 articles in conference proceedings, 210 of which were abroad, 349 theses. 187 of which are abroad. NAS organizations received 18 licenses.

In 2021, the National Academy of Sciences continued its active cooperation with international scientific institutions and academies of sciences. A roadmap for the implementation of the provisions of the Agreement on Scientific and Technical Cooperation has been signed with the Academy of Sciences of the Russian Federation. The delegations of the National Academy of Sciences took part in “30 years of cooperation of independent states. Results, Perspectives ”international scientific-practical conference, the sitting of the International Association of Academies of Sciences, the work of the 3rd conference of scientists of the CIS member states.

The qualification of scientific staff was carried out in the scientific organizations of the NAS system, according to the results of which, according to the RA Government Decision N 747-L of May 13, 2021, the salaries of the researchers were increased. Scientists of the National Academy of Sciences were directly involved in the work of various circles of the military-industrial system of the republic.

Started in 2021 և now in the final stage of development 2022-26 of NAS RA. Development strategy, which aims to increase the effectiveness of research conducted in the Academy’s organizations, strengthen the science-education-production link, promote excellence, promote the integration of the Academy’s organizations into the international research area, thus ensuring the sustainable development of the academy system.

The President of the RA NAS Ashot Saghyan paid attention to the issue of the efficiency of science. “For the scientific assessment of science in Armenia, it is necessary to be guided by the standards accepted by the international scientific community. A document referring to 19089 was published by Armenia in “Scopus”, which is a well-known scientific information database, during 1996-2020. According to the H-Index, which is a tool for measuring the influence of a scientist, Armenia is the third in the region, after Turkey and Ukraine. According to the UNESCO report, in terms of the number of publications per 1 million population, in 2019 Armenia ranked second with 416 publications in the countries of the Black Sea region. We can conclude that if we consider science as a field whose function is to create new knowledge, and the end result is to provide scientific products, it is one of the most effective fields in our country in terms of cost-effectiveness. ”

He stressed the need to rejuvenate the scientific staff. “As of January 2022, 3492 people work in the system of the National Academy of Sciences, of which 2020 people are engaged in scientific research. “We have positive dynamics of the influx of young people, but we have a severe shortage of 40-50-year-old researchers.”

Ashot Saghyan touched upon the issue of structural reforms of the National Academy of Sciences, noting that a program of reforms is being developed, which envisages concentrating the resources of the National Academy of Sciences on research in accordance with modern scientific standards.

“There are many problems, they must be solved urgently. The system of the National Academy of Sciences needs serious reforms, it is in great demand today; it is necessary to restore the former high reputation of the academy, to restore the former trust of the academy վեր to the superior bodies of scientists, to increase the international prestige of the academy. We will achieve this together with you, because there is determination, there is a sense of responsibility, there is an experience of implementing reforms. It may be done in coordination with the authorities. There is government financial sponsorship for that. Of course, we will be able to implement reforms, for that we need one thing. Let us not be deprived of our powers, let the presidency of the academy be engaged in reforms. The end will be good, we are sure, “Ashot Saghyan said.

Presenting the scientific-organizational activity of NAS RA in 2021, Academician-Secretary of NAS RA, Corresponding Member Arthur Ishkhanyan spoke about the issue of internationalization of scientific results. “We have to take many steps to develop foreign language content in our magazines. The new requirements of the Higher Qualifications Committee indicate a minimum of 10 percent, but I think that from the point of view of our national security and defense, it is necessary to reach a much larger number, because all search engines refer to online encyclopedias, which in turn refer to reputable international to the articles published in magazines, “Arthur Ishkhanyan said.

He noted that the National Academy of Sciences referred to all the documents received from the RA Government and superior bodies, presented its proposals and remarks. With special attention, the draft legislative-legal acts related to higher education, science, defense of the country, advanced technologies, financing of science were discussed in detail, relevant remarks and suggestions were presented.

According to the 2021 Scientific-Organizational Activity Report of the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Armenia, 14 general meetings were held in 5 scientific departments of the Academy of the National Academy of Sciences, 67 sessions of the department bureaus, including outgoing-extended sessions. The main results of the scientific-scientific-organizational activity of the departments in 2020 were heard and discussed in the general meetings of the departments. The issues of financing the 2021 base, thematic, targeted programs, international grants and agreements of the institutes were discussed, the work plans for 2021 were approved at the sessions of the department bureaus. The results of the attestation of researchers in the institutes of the departments in September 2021 were discussed. The issues of increasing the efficiency of scientific work, expansion of applied research, evaluation of the work of scientific organizations, possible directions of departmental reforms were discussed. Decisions have been made on optimizing the internal structure of institutions.

Academician-Secretary Arthur Ishkhanyan said that the presidency of the RA NAS applied to the RA Government with a proposal to name the Institute of Physical Research of the NAS after Academician Mikael Ter-Mikayelyan.

The President of the Republic of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan greeted the participants of the Annual General Meeting of the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Armenia and noted that it was an honor for him to be present in an intimate environment.

“We need to take into account scientific justifications when saying our word in state policy. We need to give impartial assessments of the current situation, the future, which will become a state policy. If you try to assess the reasons for our failures now, you will understand that the reason is to move away from science. We need to go back to that source which is called thought, impartiality, honesty, realism. We have no other resource than man, with his knowledge, his abilities, his initiatives. All branches of the Armenian government – the government, the National Assembly, the presidential institution – are by your side, supporting all your initiatives, ready to discuss any difficult issue that may arise. “We can only be together in building our state of tomorrow,” said RA President Vahagn Khachaturyan.

The directors of the institutes of the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Armenia made speeches during the meeting. They raised the issue of amendments to the Law on Procurement, training of young staff, modernization of equipment, protection of monuments of historical and cultural value of the territories occupied by Azerbaijan. The issue of suspending the construction of an apartment complex in the territory of the Scientific-Technological Center of Organic-Pharmaceutical Chemistry of NAS RA was also raised. Foreign member of NAS RA Yuri Hovhannisyan made a report on “New Elements of the Periodic Table”.