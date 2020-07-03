The Mail’s war on litter is relaunched

A massive nationwide campaign to clean up Britain backed by the Daily Mail is relaunched today after being postponed by the coronavirus crisis.

Shocking pictures demonstrate the lockdown litter blighting the nation’s beauty spots in recent weeks.

From the countryside to the coast, thoughtless individuals have left piles of waste and plastic while meeting up with friends and family as restrictions have now been eased.

The Great British Spring Clean, run by Keep Britain Tidy and supported by the Mail, must be postponed as a result of crisis. But it will still go ahead in the autumn, the charity announces today.

Renamed the Great British September Clean, the campaign will once again encourage people of all ages and occupations going to the UK’s streets, parks and beaches in the fight against litter.

Pictured: Rubbish was left on June 26 by people to Brighton and Hove seaside.

Sisters are picking it for themselves

When the crowds descended on Bournemouth beach a week ago no one was more horrified than local sisters Bethany and Imogen Ray.

Their family rents a beach hut at Canford Cliffs, that offers views of Sandbanks to at least one side, and Bournemouth beach to one other, and they regularly go out litter-picking along the sand.

When the crowds descended on Bournemouth beach a week ago no one was more horrified than local sisters Bethany (right) and Imogen Ray (left)

‘We noticed much less litter at the start of lockdown,’ says Bethany, eight (above left), ‘and after a few weeks we started picking up masks and gloves, but we’ve never seen the beach similar to this. I don’t understand why people drop litter, don’t their mummies teach them to not?’

‘Yes, the beach is the worst place to leave litter because it blows straight into the sea!’ adds Imogen, six (above right).

‘When we saw the rubbish left by all those people it seemed like the world had gone completely mad,’ says their mother Natasha, 43, who runs the web eco-friendly shop, andkeep.com. ‘There was so much more food rubbish around partly because the cafes aren’t open so people brought their very own picnics and just abandoned the packaging.’

Richard McIlwain, deputy leader of Keep Britain Tidy, said he previously been horrified by the images of rubbish strewn over parks and beaches in the past couple of weeks: ‘I have yet to meet anyone who doesn’t hate litter and wants something done about this and if, like me, you’ve been disgusted at the scenes of litter covering our parks and beaches then now is your chance to do some worthwhile thing about it.

‘The beauty of the Great British September Clean is that it’s an opportunity to make a real and practical difference, to have outdoors also to get active in fighting back contrary to the sea of plastic and rubbish that surrounds us.’

He paid tribute to the extraordinary effort of the 500,000 individuals who cleaned up Britain a year ago as part of the drive, and urged people to join up over the summer.

The original campaign, which was set to run through the duration of March and April, attracted hundreds of thousands of pledges to have involved from individuals, litter picking groups and large organisations.

It received the backing of the Girl Guides, the National Trust and prominent political and celebrity figures. The Wombles even came out of hibernation to simply help encourage the country to get involved.

The annual event had to be postponed as it became clear the Covid-19 crisis was escalating. But now, with Britain gradually easing out of lockdown, it could go ahead as planned, with a few changes to allow for new social distancing rules.

It will now run from September 11 to 27, and develop all our readers can get involved in the combat waste.

One fifth of people have admitted dropping litter throughout the lockdown, a survey found yesterday. And almost half (47 per cent) of 18 to 25-year-olds said they had dumped rubbish in streets, in parks and rural areas, in the McDonald’s poll.

Underground, overground, let us make Britain litter free

They reside in burrows and strive to protect the environment by collecting and recycling rubbish in creative ways.

So who better to turn out in support of the Great British September Clean than The Wombles — who have been out picking up litter on Wimbledon Common this week.

Orinoco, pictured here along side six-year-old twins Oscar and Simon Faulkes, said that he is ‘delighted’ to hear our campaign is still going ahead in September.

The Wombles, who found fame on TV in the Seventies, came out of retirement early in the day this year to back the Great British Spring Clean which was because of run through the duration of March and April.

Pictured: Orinoco the Womble helps launch the truly amazing September spring clean campaign, with young twin helpers Simon (left) and Oscar Foulkes (right)

They were even pictured with Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the state launch at the House of Commons. The event had to be postponed due to the coronavirus crisis — but it is now right back on and the furry creatures want everyone to have involved.

‘We are delighted to be supporting the September Clean,’ Orinoco said. ‘We have been incredibly busy in recent weeks tidying-up after the humans, but there is only so much we Wombles can do. This is why we would like to encourage everyone, young and old, to join in and help tidy up. If we all behave like Wombles, we can make our world even more beautiful.’

It is hoped the Wombles of Wimbledon Common will help inspire a new generation to clean up the things that ‘everyday folks leave behind’. Earlier in 2010 the characters were given a CGI makeover as part of a relaunch that aimed to inspire young environmental enthusiasts.

Pictured: Brean Beach, Burnham-on-Sea. Leaving behind tons of litter from plastic bags and bottles to picnic leftovers and abandoned tents (and now let’s add used face masks and gloves to the list) isn’t just indolent and wretched — it’s dangerous and amoral

Earlier in 2010, the Mail-backed campaign to completely clean up litter hit fifty per cent of a million volunteers just six weeks following its launch, eclipsing last year’s total volunteer tally of 563,163. The incredible number of people enrolling was partly thanks to famous brands Lloyds, HSBC, Jaguar Land Rover and McDonald’s, who all pledged thousands of their workers would get involved.

Girlguiding UK also promised an unbelievable 100,000 members would help tackle the blight of litter across Britain, and the National Trust sent out reminders to its more than five million members.

More than 100,000 schoolchildren, from nursery pupils as much as sixth formers, signed up, a lot of whom originated from the 20,000 eco-schools now registered in the UK.

National Rail also pledged 41,000 employees and £2 million for clearing and prevention.

The 2019 clean-up effort was the biggest ever mass-participation environmental campaign. Volunteers tidied parks, beaches, streets and common land of the equivalent of 239,344 wheelie bins filled with rubbish — nearly 20 per cent that was plastic containers.

Now, the challenge is to still do our bit while also sticking with Government directions on avoiding the spread of coronavirus.

There will soon be several differences to how a litter picks take place in 2010.

Groups of only six people should go litter picking at any one time, and must maintain social distancing in terms of possible. Everyone involved it’s still encouraged to split up plastics to be recycled, and to wear gardening-style gloves when they venture out picking.

For more info and to subscribe, please visit keepbritaintidy.org

How you and your family might help out What is the Great British September Clean? The Great British September Clean is, in fact, the postponed Great British Spring Clean, which had to be mothballed in March when the country went in to lockdown. How may i get involved? Anyone who would like to take part may do so by registering via the Keep Britain Tidy website at keepbritaintidy.org When is it occurring? The campaign will run from September 11 to 27 but you can pledge to start out now if you’d like. What can I do? You can pledge to litter-pick either on your own or with those you reside with. Whether you do five minutes or five hours, every individual can make an improvement. You can also organise a small clean-up for you or over to five other people and register it on the web site. You should be able to access resources, including an in depth ‘how to’ guide that will explain how to perform a clean-up safely and what direction to go with the rubbish you collect. Is it safe to complete a litter-pick currently? Yes, nevertheless, you must be careful. If you will pick up litter, you must be wearing gloves — maybe not PPE-type gloves but bigger, gardening-type gloves — and use a litter-picker. Do maybe not touch the litter you collect and make a special effort to not touch that person while litter-picking. If you are litter-picking alone and only have a small amount of rubbish, just pop that in your household bin. You could separate out plastic bottles and aluminium cans into your recycling bin but, again, use your litter-picker. If you will find you have too much rubbish, you will be able to locate details of contacts at the local council — if they are associated with the campaign — on the Keep Britain Tidy website. They will inform you where to leave the rubbish you’ve found for collection. How should I perform a litter-pick with people I don’t live with? You shouldn’t litter-pick with an increase of than five other people, good latest Government guidelines at time of going to press, and you must observe social distancing — a good guide is to remain a litter-picker length an easy method from one another. All the health and safety information you need is available on the Keep Britain Tidy website at keepbritaintidy.org when you register. Remember, every one taking part must certanly be wearing gardening-type gloves and must work with a litter-picker and wash their hands — and the apparatus — thoroughly afterwards. Contact the local council before to tell them what you’re doing and where, also to arrange for the rubbish you choose up to be collected. You will find details for councils who are supporting the campaign on the web site. How can I get equipment? All you’ll need to start litter-picking is some gardening-type gloves, a litter-picker and a rubbish bag. A lot of local authorities are supporting the Great British September Clean and their details are on the web site when you register. They could possibly lend you equipment. If you just want to take action yourself, you may also get affordable litter-pickers from various trusted online retailers. Are there any clean-up events I can head to? No, with the restrictions currently in place, there will not be any public events that individuals can join, when you want to ‘do your bit’ please pledge via the web site then you can participate the pick and remain safe as well. Or you could simply organise something with your friends and neighbours and register on the web site. Will there be a Great Big School Clean? No, but schools who would like to and are in a position to take part in the Great British September Clean will be able to achieve this. They can register via the Keep Britain Tidy website, keepbritaintidy.org

The shocking pictures of our litter-lout landscape that prove we HAVE to fight back

By Julia Bradbury

Pictured: Julia Bradbury picking up plastic waste in Avondale Park in west London on May 12

As if we don’t have sufficient to be depressed about right now (and I am speaking as an optimist), I think I’m going to really need to get myself an eye fixed mask to go with my Covid-19 mask.

I nearly cried when I saw the photos of Bournemouth beach last week, and nothing can shield us from the numbers: 500,000 people caused a ‘major incident’ in Dorset, abandoning 33 a great deal of litter to be cleared away. The lowest point of all the reports was to see about human waste left in a burger box.

I am enraged and miserable in equal measure there are so many lazy, selfish, thoughtless people out there. Disease loves dirty corners to cover up in, and rubbish is the perfect harbour. In case these lazy louts didn’t know it (and one must assume by their behaviour which they don’t), there’s a worldwide pandemic on and a lethal virus that is looking for places to linger and spread.

Leaving behind tons of litter from plastic bags and bottles to picnic leftovers and abandoned tents (and now let’s add used face masks and gloves to the list) isn’t just indolent and wretched — it’s dangerous and amoral.

Just who do these folks think is going to get their detritus? And Bournemouth, sadly, wasn’t just a blot on the beach. Since lockdown has been eased, I have noticed our beautiful green spaces and precious parks have suffered more.

My local parks in London are strewn with masks and beer bottles. This isn’t just littering, it is polluting. Leaving human faeces in a box is potentially life-threatening throughout a pandemic (as is dumping used face masks and gloves).

Pictured: Norris Green Park in the Peak District. I am enraged and miserable in equal measure there are so many lazy, selfish, thoughtless people out there

My children, who’re five and eight, bypass picking up litter, pointing out cigarette butts, and they are sure to tell me when something is plastic. But I can’t let them get litter today because it is positively dangerous. And before you all cry that most the public toilets are closed — yes, we all know that. But if someone finds themselves the need to go, they ought to take it house with them. Don’t leave somebody else to deal with your mess. It’s disgusting.

My various television series have taken me all over the UK and the planet and I’ve sadly seen a huge escalation in litter and plastic pollution.

Local authorities spend £800 million every year cleaning our streets; wildlife and thousands of pets die and so are injured getting tangled up in it, and also this year park managers around the world are reporting that the specific situation is the worst they’ve ever seen.

Salford council staff collected 200 tons more rubbish from the city’s parks and streets in eight weeks during lockdown compared with a year ago.

My favourite anti-litter sign is by the City of York council, which asks: ‘Why are you tossing your litter around here? I’m lazy/I don’t value this community/I think others should pay to clean up after me. Don’t be described as a tosser. You brought your rubbish here, please go on it home with you.’

Pictured: The morning after the hottest day in England to date this year (June 26) in addition to rubbish is left covered on the particular Brocas with the River Thames

Sadly, we are the nation captivated with takeaways, which equates to the throw-away attitude. We invest billions of lbs a year on convenience as well as we don’t want the particular inconvenience regarding dealing with the particular waste it produces.

We must create a tradition where hygiene is highly valued, the downpayment return plan on plastic containers needs to be pressed through urgently, recycling amenities need to be up-to-date and organizations must be placed accountable for waste materials they produce. We need to start taking junk seriously.

If you’re as disappointed as I was, there is a way you may make a real variation. It’s basic effective. Sign up to take part in Keep Britain Tidy’s Great British Spring Clean, which usually, as a result of Covid-19, is today running all through September.

Let’s obtain outdoors and possess those people trashing our recreational areas and seashores that the majority are able to stand up for the environment in addition to push back in opposition to selfish behavior.

Go to keepbritaintidy.org and theoutdoorguide.co.uk