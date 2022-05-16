After Prime Minister Pashinyan’s recent visit to Brussels, calls for the start of negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan on a peace agreement became more active. Insisting that the parties should recognize each other’s territorial integrity, Azerbaijan at the same time warned that the Azerbaijani army will “contribute” to the normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations. The Armenian authorities seemed to be inclined to give in to the “inevitable” and the Prime Minister’s reference to the international community’s appeals to Armenia was evidence of that. to lower the “bar” of expectations on the status of Nagorno Karabakh.

How much it should be reduced has become a subject of speculation and speculation. It is also worrying that the fate of the OSCE Minsk Group as the only internationally recognized mediator is becoming more and more vague. The premature dissolution of this structure forgets the right of Artsakh to self-determination, which the Armenian diplomacy managed to include in the important documents developed with the participation of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.

While the government’s statements on ensuring the security of the people of Karabakh are limited to general formulations, the Armenian political opposition, based on the “spirit and logic” of the ongoing shuttle diplomacy, concludes that the peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan presupposes the de facto inclusion of Artsakh in Azerbaijan. In that case, the aggressor country will assume the role of guarantor of its own victim’s security, rights and freedoms.

It is supposed that in 2020 During the remaining 3.5 years after the end of the ceasefire declared in November 2010, the “outsourcing” of Artsakh security to the Russian peacekeeping mission will ensure some stability in the conflict zone. It turns out that in this case we can only regularly remind the Russian peacekeepers of 2020. on the “contractual obligations” arising from the November announcement.

The President of the European Council Charles Michel is especially active in the post-war period. The Collective West, interested in weakening Russia’s influence in the South Caucasus, encourages Yerevan as much as possible to resolve the “Karabakh issue” and normalize Armenian-Turkish relations. It is expected that such developments will lead to the withdrawal of Russian peacekeepers from Karabakh, and later also to the withdrawal of the Russian military base from Armenia. It will finally consolidate the role of Turkey, if not hegemonic, then the leading country in the region.

During his visit to the region last year, Charles Michel promised to provide about 2.6 billion euros in financial assistance to Armenia. Given the level of institutional development of a country that determines transaction costs, the injection of these funds over a five-year period is unlikely to have a qualitative impact on the country’s socio-economic development. However, it could mitigate the effects of the global economic downturn and, to some extent, strengthen the position of the ruling party and its allies in the run-up to the next election.

Undoubtedly, Moscow’s position on the ratification of the peace agreement between its two South Caucasus partners is extremely important. The protracted military operation in Ukraine diverts the latter’s attention from the Karabakh issue, moreover, in the current geopolitical situation, Russia will prefer to avoid open disagreements with the Turkish-Azerbaijani tandem. However, this does not mean that Moscow’s real intentions to resolve the controversial border issue of the former Soviet Union can be judged today exclusively from its public statements. The backstage scene is sometimes more important in diplomacy. That is why in order to make final decisions, it is necessary to correctly perceive the mood in the Kremlin.

It is noteworthy that in parallel with the processes taking place in the region, some politicians have begun to question the historical necessity of the 1988 national awakening and the struggle for Artsakh’s self-determination, considering the past 34 years “wasted”. As a justification, there are claims that otherwise the current GDP of Armenia would be 4-5 times bigger. The opinion that the forthcoming normalization of the Armenian-Azerbaijani and Armenian-Turkish relations will ensure the peaceful existence of Armenia with its Turkish neighbors and will contribute to the rapid prosperity of the country is consistently instilled in the public consciousness. Proponents of “peace in the region” advocate avoiding or disguising the fact that the proposed solutions for ethnic reconciliation are based solely on meeting all the requirements imposed by those neighbors. At the same time, few doubt that such a “solution” will lead to the final emigration of the Artsakh Armenians and the “Nakhichevanization” of Artsakh.

The security landscape in the region and beyond has been actively changing since 2020. As long as the open policy of force, in which its greatest masters are involved, is taking root, small states, including Armenia, must take into account its possible consequences. In the face of escalating differences between global powers, they will become less tolerant of the implementation of “multi-vector” foreign policy by small states. this can seriously jeopardize the freedom of choice of countries with limited sovereignty in particular. Areas of influence and alliances will determine the choices of nations more decisively than the rules and norms proclaimed by a majority of votes in international forums.

In such conditions, impulsive actions, transactions devoid of strategy and deep historical knowledge will become more vulnerable. Diplomacy requires quick action, but not hasty steps. Transforming international anarchy may even necessitate a non-sentimental foreign policy audit.

One of the most complex and important issues of foreign policy is the optimal combination of security and development interests. Due to the national interest, the foreign policy is called to serve both the strengthening of the sufficient security of the country and the sustainable socio-economic development. And the content of the national interest cannot be determined by the will of one person or by the ideas of a narrow circle of representatives of one party.

It is obvious that the internal political atmosphere already dictates a broad public agreement on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations. While the government finds itself in the constraints conditioned by its needs, desires and promises, the opposition tries to find an alternative, capture the public imagination and turn it into active actions.

It becomes obvious that the Armenian society is very fragmented in terms of values ​​today, and, as a result, the established mass is not formed in the society, which is able to influence the vague ideas of the authorities and the decisions fraught with irreparable consequences. This allows the administration to adopt and implement almost any idea. Such a model of public process management is appropriate when no social development is assumed, even in the absence of existential challenges. It is imperative, then, to encourage public discourse that engages significant political, business, scientific and ideological members of society from all levels, from parliament to business circles and from special interest groups to professional communities. It is also necessary to take into account the opinion of the Diaspora as a source of human, economic, political and moral support of Mother Armenia. The proposed discussion should ensure the widest possible public agreement on existing geopolitical solutions, which is also an important condition for an effective foreign policy.

Although it is difficult to describe the ongoing oral battles as a public discourse, they already reveal a number of fundamental issues that threaten to break the beliefs and stereotypes that were formed and rooted in our national consciousness during the collapse of the USSR. 2020 As a result of the severe consequences of the war, the imperative dictated by the normalization of our relations with Azerbaijan and Turkey exacerbated the controversy over the fate of Artsakh and the international recognition of the Genocide. We can assume that we are entering a new stage in the formation of national identity, and that the solutions in circulation in a broad sense imply the need to reconsider Armenia’s collective memory, collective identity and collective meaning. In that case, new internal disagreements and sources of tension may be revealed.

The “revolutionary” generation of politicians born in the eighties of the last century was formed in conditions significantly different from the “former ones”. While the former tends to link the obstacle to Armenia’s development in the globalizing world with the Artsakh issue and the ensuing circumstances, the latter considers it its raison d ՚ etre, the “reason for its existence.”

It is not accidental that together with the commitment to the international recognition of the Genocide in 1990 It was included in the Declaration of Independence on August 23. By fixing these provisions, the “founding fathers” of the new Armenia may, naively, but tried to confirm the united aspiration of the Armenian people to become a sovereign subject from the object of “unjust” historical processes. Consciously or not, today we are actually participating in the attempts to find a paradigmatic alternative to the 1988 national awakening. It can lead to a radical reformulation of important elements of Armenian nationalism and national identity.

Some nations have passed that way. The success or failure of the transformation is due to the fact that the society has been able to abandon its “outdated” ideas, “traditional” values, beliefs, myths and enmities. At the same time, the success of the “transition” was largely conditioned by the extent to which the nation was able to resist the temptations conditioned by fleeting and narrow group interests. Societies that have made informed choices at the right time have made progress.

John Greville Agard Pockock, a professor at Johns Hopkins University, wrote “The Machiavellian Moment. In the book “Florentine Political Thought and the Atlantic Republican Tradition” he introduced the concept of “Machiavellian moment”. According to the author, this is the historical moment when young republics face the need to preserve or revise their traditional ideals and institutions. Most likely, the “Machiavellian moment” of Armenia has come. We have had such moments in the past.

Armen MARTIROSYAN

Deputy of the Supreme Council of the Republic of Armenia (1990-1995)

Deputy of the RA National Assembly (1995-1999)

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia

