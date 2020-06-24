The Lumix G100 is Panasonic’s answer to Sony’s ZV-1

Panasonic has introduced the brand new Lumix G100 mirrorless digital camera (often called the G110 exterior of the US) that’s suitable with the complete suite of Micro Four Thirds interchangeable lenses. It can be out by the tip of July and, just like the lately launched Sony ZV-1, it has a number of options particularly geared towards individuals who need to create vlog video content material. With a preorder value of $749.99 (till August 1st — it’ll value $50 extra after that), this might be a stable choose, relying in your wants.

The G100 has an digital viewfinder that Panasonic says is 2.8x brighter than the one within the Lumix G90. Sony’s ZV-1 doesn’t have this function, however each the G100 and the ZV-1 have an articulating show. In the brand new Lumix, the show mechanically triggers a video selfie recording mode when it’s flipped out to the aspect and adjusts the depth of subject immediately as soon as it finds your face. (Note: If you want the concept of ZV-1’s “Product Showcase” mode that doesn’t mechanically regulate the depth of subject relative to a face, there’s no such fast instrument right here. You’ll simply want to disguise your face behind the product you’re holding up or fully transfer out of the body to have the G100 mechanically regulate the main target.)

The G100’s video function will define the display screen in purple to let you recognize when it’s recording. If you need to add to a number of platforms, like YouTube or Instagram, you possibly can swap the facet ratio of the recording on the fly (indicated by one more color-coded border) with out the necessity for post-processing.

Unlike the ZV-1, the G100 helps interchangeable lenses

Another neat function is an choice on the mode dial known as “S&Q,” which stands for sluggish and fast. When S&Q is activated, the G100 can report FHD footage in 4x sluggish movement up to 120 frames per second at 30p, or you possibly can double the velocity of FHD footage to 30 frames per second at 60p. It’s good to have this function available on the digital camera so that you don’t have to regulate the velocity in publish.

You can cut up video recordings into smaller clips from throughout the digital camera; it additionally comes with Panasonic’s V-Log L function to give footage a wider dynamic vary so you have got extra flexibility if you coloration grade in post-processing. When you’re prepared to ship your footage over to your telephone, you are able to do so with the “Send Image” button on the physique, which pairs the digital camera to your telephone or pill over a 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connection through a companion app.

The microphones can present spatial audio by monitoring faces

Most vloggers in all probability don’t rely closely on built-in microphones, however Panasonic is going laborious on Nokia’s OZO spatial audio to energy the three-microphone array within the G100. When the digital camera detects a face, it’ll focus the microphones on the face wherever it is within the body — all whereas utilizing energetic noise cancellation to block out different sounds that may in any other case discover their manner into your recording. If the digital camera detects multiple face, it’ll use totally different microphones within the array to catch all the voices. If there are not any faces in view, it’ll swap to recording in encompass sound audio.

If you don’t need to fuss with the built-in microphones, the G100 has a 3.5mm jack for exterior microphones (although, sadly, not for headphones).

The G100 has a 20.3-megapixel sensor that may report 4K decision video at 30p and 25p in 10-minute classes, or FHD at 60p in 20-minute classes. It fees through a Micro USB port and has an HDMI port that may push a sign to a seize card. Panasonic says it received’t be usable as a webcam at launch.

Panasonic will embody a second battery and wall charger at no cost with preorders earlier than August 1st

Panasonic has sacrificed a couple of options, each to meet its value level and to find yourself with a light-weight construct. The G100 isn’t weather-sealed, so it’s not an awesome selection for vlogging throughout inclement climate. And for video, the G100 depends on a hybrid of in-body digital picture stabilization and help for lens-based OIS by its Micro Four Thirds compatibility. It depends solely on lens OIS for taking images. Panasonic confirmed a demo of the G100’s most stabilized setting whereas recording video, and whereas every little thing was a little bit uneven over our digital briefing, it appeared smoother than the Canon EOS M50 to which Panasonic in contrast it.

The Panasonic Lumix G100 launches in late July within the US. It’s arriving in two totally different configurations. What’s known as the Okay equipment accommodates the digital camera physique and a 12-32mm lens for a preorder value of $749.99. The V equipment has a preorder value of $799.99 and accommodates the digital camera, the aforementioned lens, and a tripod (priced at $99.99 individually) that may set off recording or the shutter with out having to faucet a button on the digital camera. Panasonic will even embody a second battery and a wall charger throughout this era. Preorder lasts till August 1st; after that, they’ll each go up in value by $50 (and also you’ll miss out on the additional battery and wall charger).