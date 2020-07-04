The lost love letters of Dunkirk that gathered dust for 80 years… until now 

We must keep smiling – four simple words that resonate as much today as once they were written in heat of battle 80 years back.

George Whayman was a young platoon sergeant major on the beach of Dunkirk when he composed a letter home to his wife Ethel saying with characteristic optimism that, despite the circumstances, ‘with the wind the right way, we shall get through’.

Sadly, the letter was never delivered. As part of big money of 50 written by soldiers at the end of May 1940 from the first Battalion, the Suffolk Regiment, the postal van carrying them was abandoned in the confusion of battle.

Lucky escape: British soldiers aboard the Glen Gower – a civilian paddle steamer which helped rescue them from Dunkirk in 1940

They were found by way of a German officer who took them home as a souvenir, plus they gathered dust in his attic for almost 30 years.

It wasn’t until 1968 that that he decided to hand them to the British Embassy in Bonn – and they were then came back to the Suffolk Regiment Association. Nine were passed to the soldiers’ families but the 41 others remained in a council archive until researchers stumbled upon them earlier in 2010.

The letters really are a mixture of fascinating detail from the French front line in the weeks leading up to Dunkirk and heartbreaking descriptions of love lives and family ties broken by war.

One of probably the most poignant is by a soldier who writes with searing emotion to his wife about his hopes they’ll have a kid together.

Another reveals himself as a secret poet and composes an ode – My Loved One – to his ‘darling wife Mabel’.

Of course, there are more mundane observations: the inability to scrub, looking forward to a ‘good booze-up’ in Britain, requests for chocolates, how French girls ‘wear hardly anything at all – just enough to cover up the so so’s’, and many calls to families back home to help keep ‘your chin up’.

Revealingly, the soldiers are forthright within their view of the Germans. One says: ‘We’ll supply the Boche this kind of crack 1 day, he’ll wonder what has hit him.’ Another confides: ‘I’ll do my best to get hold of Goering [commander of the Luftwaffe].’ In one letter, Private Harry Cole, from Hasketon, Suffolk, tells his mother: ‘I have an idea the Jerries will soon be on the run. Hitler’s number is booked okay. The day they catch him, they need to roast him alive.’

The letters should be exhibited by Suffolk County Council in a local history project and excerpts can be seen online.

Meanwhile, The Mail on Sunday has given the correspondence that never arrived to some of the intended recipients’ descendants.

For example, we contacted your family of George Whayman, whose letter to his wife started: ‘Darling, don’t worry your self, we must keep smiling. Trusting you are all in the pink, keep your pecker up my love…’

He then asked her to kiss their kids, Eric and Cynthia. Tragically, that he was killed 20 months later in Singapore while fighting the Japanese.

Eric’s 65-year- old son, Terry, from Maidstone, Kent, said: ‘At the time he wrote that letter, Ethel was heavily pregnant making use of their third daughter or son, my uncle Michael.

‘Reading this letter now is very emotional. Eric would have loved to have seen it.’

Private Syd Rose, C Company, 1st Battalion, Suffolk Regiment

Syd wrote to his ‘darling wife’ Vera and daughters Sally and Beverly. The couple are pictured above together

Syd wrote to his 'darling wife' Vera and daughters Sally and Beverly.

He suffered a shrapnel wound at Dunkirk also it was still another five years before that he made it back again to Colchester, Essex, having been taken prisoner for the rest of the war.

Back home, he came back to his job at an engineering firm and the couple, pictured left on their big day, had three more kids – twins Bruce and Bridget and daughter Stephanie.

Bridget, 73, said it was thinking of his family that kept her father going.

‘It’s wonderful this letter has turned up again after all these years.’

Syd, pictured below in 1928, died in 1985, aged 77, rather than bore ill-will to people who held him captive.

‘My own darling wife. I am quite alright and longing for this war to finish by June I am hoping pray God. It seems that I will be right… There just isn’t much I will say but I keep smiling and I know darling how you will also be trying too…

‘You know, sweetheart, if you don’t hear from me for perhaps weeks, I shall nevertheless be in safe hands so, my dearest, you can look for that glorious day. I pray every night and sometimes every five minutes of the day that this war will soon end… You, my darling, shall often be in my own arms.

You’re always in my prayers and thoughts, the 1st and last of every day, to make the future a peaceful one to keep on our marriage and love to your day of new awakening when if we’re His opted for people that i hope darling so, we will go to a better land where love and peace abode…

‘Bless you sweetheart…’

Private Eddie Garnham, Signal Section, 1st Suffolk Company, 1st Battalion, Suffolk Regiment

Eddie wrote to his wife Mabel and spoke of their newborn daughter Joylyn. Now 81 and surviving in Swindon, Wiltshire, his daughter says that he became a prisoner of war and she was seven when he came back home.

‘He was very quiet, so maybe that changed him. It’s sad my mother never surely got to see the poem he wrote for her as I don’t know if he ever showed that emotion again.’

The couple went on to really have a son and Eddie died in 1980 from cancer at age of 69.

‘My own darling Mabe. Glad to hear that you and our darling baby are keeping well and happy… Fancy our little Joylyn has put on 12oz. Gosh, you don’t know how happy it has made me and I bet she looks the picture of health now that she actually is as brown as a berrie, bless her little heart.

She is the better Baba on earth and she certainly has got the best mummy… Won’t it be wonderful, my Darling, to get peace again and also to live and love together again just us three… I never told you I was a poet.

Well, I wrote a few verses and you will need certainly to forgive me if you think they’re terrible. To my darling Mabe and Babe, from your own everlasting and true husband Eddie xxxxxxxxx.’

Eddie’s poem- My Loved One

Oh Mabe my darling I love you

More than these words can say

And I’m always thinking of you

As each dreary day wens its way

But the day should come oh my angel

And this war will come to an end

For each cloud includes a sliver lining

And the long road back has its bend

Each day my love it grows stronger

And I know that yours could be the same

For I worship the ground that you walk on

From the first day I knew your sweet name

You and I’ve always shared troubles together

And never once have looked back

So my sweet keep those brown eyes smiling, Then our sorrows we’ll so need certainly to hack

Joe Kempster, Signal Section, 1st Suffolk Regiment

‘My own darling wife, I’ve a good idea that I shall come through this alright… I do believe too much of you and what we’ve planned for the future never to keep my ears open… I have done plenty of thinking about you Mary, and I realise more than ever what I am missing today.

I have lived simply to make you happy and I do believe I have pretty much succeeded, however the future years are going to be even happier because for a very important factor you and I will be together for always, never again to be parted and secondly you will see our baby. [He then writes about her miscarriage.]

Dear, your turn will come 1 day. Time will put matters right. We both have plenty of time in front of us, Saucy. One day you may show me our baby, and we will function as happiest couple in the world.

That is a grand day dearest and you’ll find that everything I will do for the comfort of you and Baby will soon be done. Times will be hard next is throughout, but we shall pull through because we’ve faith in each other and in addition in one most importantly.

I am maybe not ashamed to state I have prayed each night for you, Baby and peace, and I understand one day those prayers will soon be answered… I’ve seen things out here which is enough to break even the hardest heart… Darling we will win with something to spare and I feel confident that Christmas will see people home and at peace again…

‘Keep smiling because your husband always wants you to be happy. God bless and keep you always for your ever loving husband and sweetheart Joe xxxxx, I love you.’

Private Frederick Louis Minns, Suffolk Regiment

He wrote to his wife Ethel. Days later that he was among 338,000 British and Allied troops rescued from the Nazi onslaught by the fleet of ‘little ships’.

But then he went East to guard Britain against Japan and was fatally hit by way of a mortar bomb at Punggol Point, Singapore. George, right, was buried at Kranji War Cemetery.

‘DEAREST Ethel xxx, Darling don’t worry your self, we must keep smiling, you will find hard times at the moment, but with the wind the right way we will get through… Trusting you’re all in the pink, keep your pecker up my love, must close, with all my fondest love and kisses, yours ever George xxxx.’

George Whayman, A Company, 1st Battalion, Suffolk Regiment

George Whayman wrote to his girlfriend Eva Willingham, a doctor’s housekeeper in the village of Bures St Mary, Suffolk

He wrote to his girlfriend Eva Willingham, a doctor’s housekeeper in the village of Bures St Mary, Suffolk.

He died, aged 29, four months later, while Eva’s home was hit by a German bomb, killing her parents, grandmother and cousin. She never married and died in 1993.

‘My own dear, I had eight hours continuous sleep yesterday evening which is probably the most since this gaff started.

I have had my clothes off once, and that only for a bath, otherwise all that comes off when I sleep is my boots…

Although on one side are the sounds of war, on another are the more peaceful sounds of church bells which remind me so much of England, and you darling, and all that may have been…

One never appreciates the nation lanes, which must look lovely and green and full of flowers, so much as when one is torn from them and unable to reunite yet!’