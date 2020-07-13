The loophole that could see thousands of Victorians flood into NSW from the ACT

Dozens of Melbourne citizens could still flood into New South Wales by cars and truck without passing a cops checkpoint.

Melburnians are prohibited from going into NSW in a quote to stop the spread of coronavirus, with cops checkpoints on the northern side of the Murray River.

Queensland, South Australia, Western Australia, Tasmania and the Northern Territory have likewise disallowed Victorians, besides vital service employees, and those states now need returning citizens who have actually been to Melbourne to be quarantined for 14 days.

Melburnians, nevertheless, can still fly direct to Canberra and not need to self-isolate.

The Australian Capital Territory is permitting visitors from all parts of Victoria to get in if they have an unique exemption.

No obstructions or checkpoints, nevertheless, have actually been established for those leaving the ACT to determine whether they have actually been to higher Melbourne or the neighbouring Mitchell shire.

A NSW Police Force spokesperson stated the NSW-ACT border stayed open.

‘We do not have a tough closure like the Victorian border,’ she informed Daily Mail Australia.

‘Certainly, cops will be acting upon info they get. We can’t actually hypothesize.’

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg, who resides in Melbourne, is going to Canberra on July 23 to provide a financial declaration laying out the future of the $70 billion JobKeeper wage aids program.

‘He will look for the proper exemptions for travel in and out of the ACT,’ his spokesperson informed Daily Mail Australia.

Under the ACT’s COVID-19 guidelines, Victorians are prohibited from going into the capital area nevertheless exemptions are being approved to the likes of federal MPs, offered they ‘go back to their house jurisdiction at the earliest sensible chance’.

CORONAVIRUS CASES IN AUSTRALIA: 9,797 Victoria: 3,799 New South Wales: 3,479 Queensland: 1,070 Western Australia: 635 South Australia: 443 Tasmania: 228 Australian Capital Territory: 113 Northern Territory: 30 OVERALL CASES: 9,797 PRESENT ACTIVE CASES: 1,526 DEATHS: 108

‘Members of Parliament can obtain an exemption as a necessary employee,’ an ACT Health spokesperson informed Daily Mail Australia.

‘Exemptions will just be approved if the person is permitted to take a trip under Victoria’s present public health constraints, and just if there is an extraordinary requirement to take a trip to the ACT.’

As of Monday early morning, ACT Health had actually gotten more than 800 applications for exemptions, given that they were presented on Wednesday recently.

There are now practically 400 individuals in self- quarantine in the ACT.

The NSW Police Force has actually established obstructions and is just permitting Victorians living at Wodonga to get in the neighbouring NSW city of Albury if they have a license.

Queensland is permitting visitors to get in the state, for the very first time given that March, however cops check points have actually been established on the NSW-Queensland border at Coolangatta to identify if travelers have actually been to Melbourne in the past 14 days.

Victoria tape-recorded 177 brand-new cases of coronavirus given that Sunday, with 1612 cases are now active in the state.

This consists of 72 individuals in health center suffering from COVID-19 – 17 of whom remain in extensive care.

NSW now has 21 active cases, with 13 visitors to the Crossroads Hotel at Casula in Sydney’s south-west screening favorable.

The pub is popular with truck chauffeurs making long-haul journeys fromVictoria

