“We leave before sunrise, when the air is still cold, to make it to Kabul just after sunset,” he says, estimating the journey time at about 14 hours, relying on truck site visitors on the mountain move.

The spectacular if not solely clean journey takes him by Kunduz, a northern-Afghan metropolis that has seen combating between the Taliban and the authorities flare up commonly, and the place, in 2015, the support group MSF’s hospital was bombed in a US airstrike.

“From Kunduz it’s straight south, through bits of Taliban territory towards the mountains,” Fazil says, explaining that sometimes, armed militants put up checkpoints on the street, however that he’s by no means confronted any issues. The militants, he says, aren’t there to disrupt coronavirus testing.

The street main south from Kunduz is quiet, well-paved and leads in the direction of Baghlan province, one other hotspot of the lengthy struggle.